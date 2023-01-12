ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rystad Energy: Europe’s gas market is improving, but remains precarious

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The European energy market managed to avoid a severe energy crisis stemming from soaring natural gas prices and dwindling supplies, though the situation remains precarious, Norwegian consultant Rystad Energy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoIsV_0kCZcDgH00
Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy estimates that piped natural gas from Russia to Europe is declining at a rate of 12% per week, though the bloc seems to be well-suited to get through the winter. File photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE.

The European Union before Russian military forces invaded Ukraine in early 2022 relied heavily on Russian supplies of crude oil and natural gas. Gas in particular became a concern during the early stages of the war given the Kremlin's tendency to exploit its resource dominance for political gain.

Western sanctions, and the lack of alternatives at the time, caused severe economic strains given the surge in natural gas prices. The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), used as the European benchmark for the price of gas, peaked at around $365 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in August as Europe scrambled for alternative supplies of natural gas.

Trading in the February contract, TTF was closer to $68 per MWh and spot prices Thursday were around $63.

"Amidst an unseasonably warm winter, recovering nuclear and above normal wind power in Europe, and lower prices across the energy commodity complex, we are set up for a bearish start to 2023," a research note emailed from Rystad found.

Elsewhere, Europe is making strides in finding alternate supplies. In less than a year, Germany was able to secure an offshore regasification facility that can turn liquid gas back to the gaseous form for use on the grid.

The LNG supply vessel Maria Energy loaded up at the Calcasieu Pass export terminal in Louisiana on Dec. 19, arriving last week at an LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven for the debut delivery in Germany.

Nevertheless, the situation remains precarious as LNG volumes are now only partially making up for the loss of Russian supplies.

Elsewhere, Norway recently sent more volumes of natural gas to its Hammerfest LNG facility, Europe's largest, and is expected to increase its market share in Europe from the 29% last year. Rystad believes Norway will be a "pillar" of European energy security this year.

In general, Europe has plenty of natural gas in storage to get through what looks to be a very mild winter. Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show regional storage levels are more than 80% full, though levels are on the decline.

Russian gas supplies piped to Europe, meanwhile, are declining at a rate of around 12% per week, Rystad estimates.

A dip in gas storage and dwindling Russian supplies, however, should not be a problem.

"Lower Russian pipeline flows are unlikely to cause much concern as the European market has long prepared for those volumes to drop to zero," Rystad's report read.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Fortune

The U.S. has thwarted Putin’s energy blackmail. Europe says ‘Tanks a lot!’

A British Challenger tank is engaged in a NATO drill in Estonia on Feb. 5. The U.K. government is now considering plans to supply Ukraine with the advanced battle tanks. The White House is proudly trumpeting the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and falling commodity prices–but they have more to be proud of on the economic front.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
522K+
Followers
71K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy