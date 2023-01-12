Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Texas hospital; suspect detained
WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital's emergency room, a news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated.
Weslaco Police Criminal Division was called to the scene and an investigation began.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the driver, identified as a 23-year-old man, rushed himself to the emergency room in a blue Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with an apparent stab wound, police said.
According to the release, the medical staff began life-saving measures on the man.
“Through diligent police work, the Weslaco Police Department was able to identify a suspect who is currently detained,” the release stated.
