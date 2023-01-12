Read full article on original website
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales tax ahead of Jan 24. ballot deadline
Cities throughout the St. Louis region vote on whether to add a recreational marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
McCarthy says he ‘had a few questions’ about Santos’ resume
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) continues to face calls to step down from office after allegations of lying about large parts of his personal and work background during his run for office. But now, a new report from the New York Times has brought into question how...
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
Female Missouri Lawmakers Tear Apart 'Ridiculous' Change To House Dress Code
"We are fighting, again, for a woman’s right to choose something, and this time it’s how she covers herself,” said one Democratic state representative.
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
The Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill Wednesday that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms. The dress code was updated from 2021, in which women could wear “dresses […]
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
As Missouri rolls out legal weed, regulators create a new role: chief marijuana equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Gov Responds to Those Refusing to Follow Ban, Morgan County Sheriff to Issue Statement Friday
Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to the growing number of county sheriffs who say they won’t enforce the new ban on assault weapons, while one area sheriff has remained quiet on the issue. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
(NewsNation) — Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime,” Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed how the...
St. Louis County Council chair concerned after hearing recommendations for Jamestown Mall
The chair of the St. Louis County Council is skeptical of a new study on what to do with the abandoned Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County.
You might be able to get stimulus money for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
New documents on drowning reveal head injury, questionable child count
More disturbing revelations are coming to light with the release of documents about last July’s drowning at a St. Louis County summer camp.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Gun range holding ‘grand opening’ in St. Louis County
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A new gun range recently opened in St. Louis County. Range USA is having a grand opening this weekend. Customers over the age of 21 will get discounts, and prizes. Range USA is one of the biggest gun schools in the world. Every year, they teach...
