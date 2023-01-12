ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You might be able to get stimulus money for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
