Minnesota State

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota

Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
MINNESOTA STATE
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
The 20+ Things We Should Be Busy Bragging About in Minnesota

Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention goes to Commad Strips, Betty Crocker, Buffalo Wild Wings, the oxygen mask, Judy Garland, Zubaz, masking tape, Green Giant, Garrison Keilor & A Prairie Home Companion, roller blades, the stapler, Bob Dylan, automatic retractable seat belt, My Pillow, Malt-O-Meal, water skis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, bundt cakes, Schwan's, the snowmobile, Wheaties, Tonka Trucks, Tater Tot Hotdish, Red Wing Boots, Funfetti, and Prince.
MINNESOTA STATE
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices

The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do

Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
MINNESOTA STATE
