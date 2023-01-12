Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
Can You Name Where in Minnesota These 25+ Celebrities Are From?
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
The 20+ Things We Should Be Busy Bragging About in Minnesota
Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention goes to Commad Strips, Betty Crocker, Buffalo Wild Wings, the oxygen mask, Judy Garland, Zubaz, masking tape, Green Giant, Garrison Keilor & A Prairie Home Companion, roller blades, the stapler, Bob Dylan, automatic retractable seat belt, My Pillow, Malt-O-Meal, water skis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, bundt cakes, Schwan's, the snowmobile, Wheaties, Tonka Trucks, Tater Tot Hotdish, Red Wing Boots, Funfetti, and Prince.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices
The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0