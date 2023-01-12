Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on Monday for his angry outburst over Brett Maher’s pitiful kicking performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his frustrated reaction, though, Prescott emphasized he hasn’t lost his belief on the veteran kicker. For those who missed it, Maher missed four straight attempts for the extra point in […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight
Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday. Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.
