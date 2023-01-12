Read full article on original website
Fair on Human Trafficking Awareness Being Held in Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park is hosting a fair to educate the public about human trafficking this evening. In collaboration with the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force, the fair will be held at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety from 4 PM to 6 PM. It will feature over 20 informational booths with outreach from organizations such as the Polly Klaas Foundation, Verity, Redemption House of the North Bay, Latino Service Providers, Inter-Tribal Council of California, Commission on Human Rights and more. Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez says human trafficking happens all around us and “We need to spread the word about the harsh realities of human trafficking. It can happen to anyone.”
Some Santa Rosa Mobile Home Renters Overlooked by New Rent Control Ordinance
Not every mobile home resident in Santa Rosa is benefiting from the new rent control law. Last month, the city council approved a new rent control ordinance for mobile homes limiting rent hikes to 70-percent of the consumer price index with a 4-percent cap. However, despite the fact that it was designed to aid renters at the beginning of 2023, it didn’t take effect until January 6th. The Press Democrat reports that this allowed landlords who scheduled rent increases for January 1st to raise rents by 5.7-percent. Five mobile home parks in Santa Rosa saw this hike: Carriage Court, Coddingtown, Country, Roseland and Wayside Gardens. The city attorney’s office is expected to look at options surrounding the issue.
Rains Renew Concerns Over Aging Watmaugh Bridge
Recent torrential rains have reignited concerns about the longevity of the Watmaugh Bridge in Sonoma. Sonoma County has planned to replace the 94-year-old steel-truss bridge since 2003, when water was found to have seeped through the concrete and rusted the rebar along the bottom of the bridge. Chunks of concrete have already fallen off and into the creek bed below. Construction of a replacement bridge is expected to start next year.
Gas Prices Average $4.50 a Gallon in Santa Rosa
Gas prices are holding steady in Santa Rosa. The average price of a gallon of regular is $4.50 today. It was the exact same price Sunday and last Monday. And, a month ago, it was just three cents higher. The average statewide is eight cents cheaper, at $4.42. If you are looking for the cheapest gas in Sonoma County, it’s at the Costco in Rohnert Park, were a gallon of unleaded is going for $4.05.
Abandoned Truck Hit by Wine Train in Napa
Napa police are still investigating a crash involving a wine train and a pickup truck. The Napa Valley Wine Train hit the abandoned truck that was parked on a rail bridge on Saturday night. The train hit the truck at about 20-miles-per-hour and pushed it all the way to a rail crossing. No one was injured, but the control arms at the crossing were damaged. Police got in touch with the owner of the pickup truck but it’s still unclear how it wound up left on the rail bridge.
Santa Rosa Find Gun in Car and Drugs at Driver’s Home
Two people were arrested by Santa Rosa police after a revolver was found in their car and drugs at the driver’s residence. On Friday afternoon, an officer pulled over a car for a code violation in the area of Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer smelled burnt cannabis wafting from the car and searched it – finding a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale with drug residue on it. Police later searched the driver’s residence, located in the 6000-block of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. There they found over 3-pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, ammunition, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, equipment and packaging used in narcotic sales, and, additional firearms. Enrique Garcia-Jordan and Cheyanne Whitcomb were charged with several drug and gun related felonies.
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
Santa Rosa House Fire Kills Two Pets on Myrtlewood Drive
Santa Rosa fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive that displaced a family of three and two of their pets. It took crews about 20 minutes to put last Thursday’s fire out. It started in the garage of the single-story house and worked its way to the attic. No injuries were reported and authorities say there’s no evidence that the fire was the result of arson.
Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth
A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
Drunk Driver Arrested in Petaluma After Crashing Into a CVS
A man is behind bars on suspicion of driving drunk after crashing into the CVS Pharmacy on Lakeville in Petaluma. The man hit the side of the store building on Sunday night. Police say the driver, 26-year-old Cesar Alamila-Alvarez, showed signs of alcohol impairment. Alvarez also had an arrest warrant out for DUI and was on probation following a prior DUI conviction. The CVS building suffered only minor damage.
Highway 37 Reopened After Weekend Flooding
Highway 37 in Marin County is back open after it was covered in floodwater. Crews spent part of the weekend and Monday pushing and pumping water off the highway in Novato, after the nearby Novato Creek overflowed following recent heavy rains. The right lane on the westbound side of Highway 37 is still closed and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
North Bay Getting Break from the Rain This Week….. Mostly
After weeks of torrential rain, the North Bay might finally get a chance to dry out in the near future. After today, the ten-day forecast is mostly sunshine, other than a chance of afternoon rain on Wednesday. Today we’re supposed to get about a quarter to a half-inch of rain, before the storm clears out by about four o’clock in the afternoon. Sonoma County remains under a flood watch through midnight. Most of the rain is expected to fall in the southern end of the county today.
