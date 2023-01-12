ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

New foundation aims to reform Maine's child welfare system

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Advocates are demanding accountability from Maine DHHS. To do that, a former state senator and long-time advocate is launching a new foundation in the hopes of making a change. According to the state, there were 30 child deaths in Maine in 2021. That includes reports of child...
WGME

Commission calls for more funding, benefits amid Maine's EMS 'crisis'

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's EMS system is in a "crisis," according to a new report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State. The final report, which was released to the legislature last week, details current challenges facing the system and a sweeping list of recommendations.
WGME

Gas prices hold steady in Maine, US

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices seem to be holding steady in Maine, and nationally, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine is $3.36. That's down one cent from last week. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. now...
WGME

Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine

WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
WGME

Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
WGME

Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today

Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
WGME

Celebrations held across Maine to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and celebrations will be held all across the state to honor the civil rights leader. Later in the afternoon, there will be a candlelight walk in Belfast. With a series of speakers, the event is meant to honor and commemorate...
WGME

Celebrating MLK Day through art

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. They wrapped up a weekend long celebration of Black Arts and Culture to commemorate the civil rights leader. CBS 13 photojournalist Zak Morin shows us how kids got into the...
MAINE STATE

