New foundation aims to reform Maine's child welfare system
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Advocates are demanding accountability from Maine DHHS. To do that, a former state senator and long-time advocate is launching a new foundation in the hopes of making a change. According to the state, there were 30 child deaths in Maine in 2021. That includes reports of child...
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
$450 heating relief checks: What should Mainers do about a recent address change?
An estimated 880,000 Mainers are set to get $450 heating relief checks, which will start going out at the end of the month. “What do you do if you qualify but moved to a different address in the last few months in Maine?" According to the governor's office, your payment...
Commission calls for more funding, benefits amid Maine's EMS 'crisis'
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's EMS system is in a "crisis," according to a new report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State. The final report, which was released to the legislature last week, details current challenges facing the system and a sweeping list of recommendations.
Gas prices hold steady in Maine, US
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices seem to be holding steady in Maine, and nationally, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine is $3.36. That's down one cent from last week. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. now...
Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine
WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
New Hampshire files civil rights complaints against two people, hate group
PORTSMOUTH (WGME) – New Hampshire’s Attorney General is taking action after what he calls an increase in hate crimes in the state. State and local officers came together Tuesday at Portsmouth City Council Chambers and announced they've filed civil rights complaints against two men and a hate group.
Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today
Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
Celebrations held across Maine to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and celebrations will be held all across the state to honor the civil rights leader. Later in the afternoon, there will be a candlelight walk in Belfast. With a series of speakers, the event is meant to honor and commemorate...
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) — Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the state's police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test.
Celebrating MLK Day through art
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. They wrapped up a weekend long celebration of Black Arts and Culture to commemorate the civil rights leader. CBS 13 photojournalist Zak Morin shows us how kids got into the...
