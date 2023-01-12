3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico

MILLBRAE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Andrea originally went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 during a planned visit with her father, Victor Flores-Enriquez, 33.

A child custody order allowed Flores-Enriquez to visit his daughter three times a week at a public place, KRON4 previously reported . Officials said Flores-Enriquez did not return Andrea to her grandmother after that day’s visit.

Andrea’s successful recovery was due to an investigation between the SMCSO, FBI and Mexican authorities.

