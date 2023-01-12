Read full article on original website
NECN
3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning
Three separate crashes on the same stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound made for a brutal commute for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The first crash was reported around 5 a.m. on the Mass. Pike east in Weston, about 15 miles outside of Boston. That crash was cleared about an...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
NECN
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
NECN
Search Expands for Brookfield Woman, Missing a Week
A week after she went missing, the search for a Brookfield woman expanded on Tuesday, with a Massachusetts State Police helicopter joining police and other law enforcement officials searching the area on land. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the...
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
NECN
Woman Killed in Stoughton Was Stabbed 30 Times, Prosecutors Say
A man accused in the violent killing of a woman in Stoughton, Massachusetts, last month faced a judge for his arraignment Tuesday. Victor Carter, 39, was previously taken into custody in New York on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He appeared Tuesday in Stoughton District Court for his arraignment after initially declining to waive extradition proceedings in New York.
NECN
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
NECN
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
NECN
New Details Emerge About Boyfriend Charged in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, had been arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
NECN
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
NECN
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
NECN
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
NECN
Boston Gathers for MLK Memorial Events
Many of Boston's notables gathered on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., starting with the city's first seated memorial breakfast event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, then at Boston University's annual celebration of the lives of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Monday capped off...
NECN
Design of ‘The Embrace' Statue Honoring MLK Prompts Varied Response in Boston
When The Embrace monument to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled last week on Boston Common, it brought a range of emotions. Visitors to Friday's ceremony reflected on the ways in which King's quest for civil rights changed the world, as well as the need for continued progress. Yolanda King, daughter of Martin Luther King III, said the memorial symbolizes "perseverance and the power of love."
NECN
Pregnant Lawrence Woman Says Baby Clothes Stolen Repeatedly From Porch
An expectant mother in Lawrence, Massachusetts, says packages of goods for her unborn daughter have repeatedly been stolen from her porch. Dominican native Aliandy Figueroa, who is six moths pregnant, told NBC10 Boston that different men have stolen from her property in November, December and last week, and she is increasingly worried about her family's safety.
NECN
Luxe Life: Boston Has a New Trendy Milkshake at The Langham
This new milkshake features vanilla ice cream, orange compound, fresh ginger and whole milk topped with a butter waffle cookie, vanilla macaroons, whipped cream, gold and orange sprinkles, white chocolate sticks, blood orange chip and candies ginger. The flavor is very similar to an orange creamsicle. All guests have to...
NECN
Tewksbury Police Investigating Bomb Threat at a Bowling Alley
Police are investigating a threat at a local bowling alley in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, this past Saturday night. Authorities say an employee of Wamesit Lanes reported that customers had received photos via AirDrop from an unknown person saying they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building. Police...
NECN
Belmont Native Wins the 2022 Antarctic Ice Marathon
Becca Pizzi is no stranger to an audacious goal. The Belmont, Massachusetts, has completed -- and won! -- the World Marathon Challenge, seven marathons on seven continents in seven days twice. Plus, she's run 98 marathons and completed the Boston Marathon course twice in one day. You get the point!
NECN
Manchester Police Search for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run That Left Man Seriously Injured
Police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, that left a 35-year-old man with serious injuries. Manchester police were called to the area of Union and Merrimack streets just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
