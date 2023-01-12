Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach
Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. wavy.com/news/north-carolina/nc-extra-food-benefits-due-to-covid-19-end-in-march/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer...
VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site …. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season. ODU Men’s Basketball looking...
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against...
3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk
3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property...
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more:...
California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZJ6TZy. Richneck...
Boxing gym inside Military Circle Mall searching for new home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profits housed inside Military Circle Mall are still looking for new spaces to rent after the city announced the mall would close at the end of this month. The businesses inside only have two weeks left before the mall closes its doors. Easy Work...
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush
The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
Police respond to armed robbery at Laskin Road 7-Eleven
Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal
Charges were dismissed Tuesday against Joel Guldenschuh. He had faced assault charges. Read more: https://bit.ly/3kehc7E. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against Joel Guldenschuh. He had faced assault charges. Read more: https://bit.ly/3kehc7E. ODU Men’s Basketball looking to right the ship. Losing three of the...
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CSrCAr. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
Newport News man charged with murder in death of missing Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged with...
Missing, endangered man in VB found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen Dec. 25 and last spoken to on the phone Jan. 15. They said he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Garrison Kitt, 39, is 5-feet-6, 180 pounds and has brown...
