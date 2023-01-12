On Friday, the Morgan City Police Department Benevolent Association made a donation to Elizabeth Amador, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends Morgan City High School. Elizabeth has received a scholarship to attend a program at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She will be attending classes for 10 days in the Intensive Law and Trial Envision Program, which includes an introduction to the law school program. The scholarship covers Elizabeth’s tuition. The cost of travel has been placed on her as she works hard to raise the money to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO