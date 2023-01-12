Read full article on original website
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy
A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act
(Moses Lake, WA) -- One suspect is caught, another is on the run after police in Moses Lake say they catch a suspect in the act, stealing a catalytic converter. The officers who found 39-year-old Kurtis Larson-Tungate were on routine foot patrol when they sighted the suspect actually removing the device from the vehicle. A second suspect was able to get away and now police are trying to see who they are.
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
KIMA TV
Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway
MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Charges are being filed in jail riot
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
Despite New Laws, Converter Thefts Still Epidemic in WA
Moses Lake PD reports apprehending two catalytic converter theft suspects in the last four days this week, dating back into the weekend. A suspect was caught Tuesday trying to steal a converter off a truck. The MLPD reported Tuesday that while conducting extra patrols, they came across a suspect early...
Tri-Cities Terrorized by Two Drunk Driver Accidents This Weekend
The Tri-Cities area was hit by two different alleged drunk driving accidents this weekend. Kennewick Police Report DUI Accident at Round About. The first alleged DUI accident this weekend happened near the roundabout intersection of 4th and Union Street in Kennewick. Police received reports of a single-car crash around 8:20 pm Saturday night (1/14/23) onto a surrounding property.
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused child rapist pleads guilty
RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
krcgtv.com
Man accused of raping girl over the course of 5 years pleads guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. (KEPR) — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of five years pled guilty on Wednesday. The Benton County Prosecutor's Office said Matthew Lowe, of Richland, Washington, faced multiple charges, including the following:. Rape of a child in the second degree.
FOX 11 and 41
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 13-14, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition
HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
One Burned in Kennewick Trailer Fire
(Kennewick, WA) -- A resident inside a double-wide residential trailer escaped, but had to be taken to the hospital with minor burns, after the trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Fire Department says this happened just before 1:30 when the home, off 2906 West 7th Avenue, right by Ely Street, ignited. Fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the call. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the home. They quickly threw water on the blaze and were able to contain it to a single bedroom. KFD says they were able to get the fire out within about nine minutes of arrival. Right now, officials say the fire rendered the home unlivable until repairs can be made.
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
