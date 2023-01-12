Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
FOX Sports
Clemson replaces Brandon Streeter with TCU's Garrett Riley | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on Clemson’s bold move as they fired Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, and hired TCU Horned Frogs' Garrett Riley a day later. Next, answers if this move forces us to look at the Clemson Tigers as national title contenders again.
FOX Sports
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady on his NFL future: 'It'll be one day at a time' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright weighs in on Tom Brady’s future and explains he is done being a difference maker in the NFL. Nick explores possible landing spots for Brady next season and explains there are a limited number of available openings.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones emerge; secret of 49ers' success: NFL notes and analysis
Super Wild Card Weekend has certainly lived up to the hype, with a series of dramatic games that have left us clinging to our seats. The ups and downs of playoff football test the theories touted by old-school coaches and "nerds" (the analytics crowd) around the game. Although it is too early to determine which group is right, there are plenty of things to discuss with one game remaining on the holiday weekend.
FOX Sports
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave
The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night. ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
FOX Sports
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Ohio State Buckeyes’ new coaching news of former WR coach Brian Hartline being promoted as the new Offensive Coordinator. He elaborated about the recruiting Hartline has done for the team and how he can further help the offense. This new hire will allow Ryan Day to spend more time with the whole team and recruit for the whole team and build relationships within the team.
FOX Sports
Eagles' fate hanging on the health of Jalen Hurts
When Jalen Hurts was fully healthy, the Philadelphia Eagles were a juggernaut. They rolled through much of their schedule for the first three months. Even when games were closer than expected, they still looked like a dominant team. That all changed on Dec. 18 in Chicago, when Hurts was driven...
FOX Sports
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would...
FOX Sports
Warren ready to embrace new challenge as Bears president
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kevin Warren is ready to tackle a new challenge as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, and he has a big one on his hands leading the founding NFL franchise. A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon. The team owns the...
