CBS Sports

USWNT vs. New Zealand: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel; Lynn Williams, Crystal Dunn return

The United States women's national team will face New Zealand Tuesday in a friendly at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The USWNT have been in New Zealand for January camps, and after a six-day training camp, will compete in a two-game series against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts. The matches are the first time the USWNT will play in New Zealand in their 38-year history.

