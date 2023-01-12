Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
CNBC
Fake billionaire Justin Costello could plead guilty in $35 million fraud case, court filing indicates
A former fugitive accused of falsely telling investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran appears set to plead guilty in Seattle in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud. Would-be cannabis mogul Justin Costello is accused in federal court in Washington state of swindling...
CNBC
Biden is 'fully cooperating' with DOJ probe of his handling of classified documents, White House says
"It's important to really understand the distinction here: President Biden is committed to doing the responsible thing and acting appropriately," White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams said on a call with reporters. Last week the White House disclosed that classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
CNBC
Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy says Russia used anti-ship missile on residential building; Biden speaks to top Dutch, German officials
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine has said the battle for Soledar continues — again rebuffing Russia's claims that it controls the town — but noted that Russian troops are trying to advance toward nearby Bakhmut, a long-standing target for Russia as it tries to gain control of Donetsk and the wider Donbas in east Ukraine.
CNBC
House Oversight chair calls for release of visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware home
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday asked for the release of visitors logs from President Joe Biden's home in Delaware in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. The committee, he added, is "concerned" that White House aides and Biden's personal attorney searched the...
CNBC
Embattled Rep. Santos awarded seats on Science and Small Business committees
WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Tuesday awarded embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., seats on two House committees, even as he faces federal, state and local investigations and fellow Republicans demand that he resign. The GOP Steering Committee, which is led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and doles out committee assignments,...
CNBC
Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes
A failed candidate for the New Mexico state House described by police as an "election denier" was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out shootings at...
CNBC
U.S. officials privately huddle with allies, business leaders about Ukraine at Davos
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who is one of President Joe Biden's closest allies in the Senate, told CNBC that he's talked with officials at Davos about the need to keep helping Ukraine. Marty Walsh, Biden's U.S. Secretary of Labor, told CNBC on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine came up...
CNBC
Tech executives could be jailed for deliberately failing to protect kids under UK proposal
Tech executives could face the possibility of jail time under a proposal in the U.K. that seeks to protect kids' online safety. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government struck a deal with conservative lawmakers who sought to amend the Online Safety Bill. The U.K.'s culture and digital minister Michelle Donelan said...
