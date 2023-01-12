ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State DC Derek Mason taking sabbatical from coaching

By Chris Low
ESPN
ESPN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQNYA_0kCZZ5AJ00

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced Thursday that he was taking a "sabbatical from coaching in college" after one season with the Cowboys.

Mason wrote in a Twitter post that after 30 consecutive seasons in football, he looked forward to spending time with his family to rest and "reflect on opportunities within the game I love."

Mason, 53, was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014 to '20. He was fired eight games into the 2020 season after compiling a 27-55 record at Vanderbilt. Mason led the Commodores to bowl games in 2016 and 2018.

After leaving Vanderbilt, he spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator at Auburn under Bryan Harsin and left to take the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator job this past season under Mike Gundy.

In his social media post, Mason thanked Gundy for his leadership and the Oklahoma State staff and community, as well as the student-athletes whom he had the "privilege to coach."

Gundy released a statement on Mason's exit and said he appreciated what Mason and his family brought to Oklahoma State's team/culture and added that the positive effect Mason had on the players, staff and program was "awesome."

"I know it was a tough decision, but life is bigger than football," Gundy said in his statement.

Mason worked in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 to '09 before going to Stanford under Jim Harbaugh and then David Shaw.

