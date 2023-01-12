Read full article on original website
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
Why California is primed for landslides
A parade of atmospheric river storms dropped an entire year of rain on some California cities in those weeks resulting in taw-dropping videos. Even as the Golden State gets a break from the onslaught of heavy rain and snow, landslides are still a threat.
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California's barrage of atmospheric river storms coming to an end
Start your day with the latest weather news – President Joe Biden approves disaster declarations in California and Alabama after deadly atmospheric river storms in the West and deadly tornadoes in the South.
'One last gut punch': California's nearly monthlong stretch of atmospheric river storms coming to an end
California is finally set to get a break from the seemingly relentless barrage of deadly atmospheric river storms that have pummeled the state since the end of December, but not before one more powerful storm slams onshore.
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
California’s next storm problem: Raw sewage and ocean pollution
California’s deadly storms have destroyed piers, flooded communities, and have now sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the San Francisco Bay.
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
Watching drone videos of his creative process, it's clear the artist feels harmony with nature, even in the middle of a storm.
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
‘It would have hit me’: Massive tornado seen crossing highway as Iowa records first January twister in decades
A rare twister was caught on camera as Iowa experienced its first January tornado in decades.
Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
California Drought Monitor Status Before and After Rain
Much of California has received between 400 and 600 percent above average rainfall for January, pulling parts of the state out of extreme drought.
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
Atmospheric river event pummels California with flooding, mudslides
Another barrage of atmospheric rivers is slamming California with a series of storms continuing to hit the West Coast into early next week.
Tornado touches down in California town as destruction from onslaught of storms rises
While Thursday marked a brief respite for waterlogged California residents, storms impacts were forecast to continue on Friday, through the weekend and into next week.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
