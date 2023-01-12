Read full article on original website
Post Register
Train vs. SUV collision leaves one dead in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An SUV vs. train collision is being investigated by the Ada County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:20 pm on Tuesday an SUV was headed south on Kuna/Mora road when it was struck by a westbound train. Emergency personnel worked to extract the male driver from the damaged SUV before he was declared dead at the scene.
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
'Our spirits are crushed': Mother grieves loss of 10-year-old son who was fatally struck by pickup truck
Drayko Gaudlip loved riding his scooter and playing basketball. Last week, his life was cut short. “Our spirits are crushed,” his mother, Kimberly McBride, said. Gaudlip, 10, was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck while he was riding a scooter on Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive in Meridian on Monday evening. The...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Post Register
Boise Police seek information on burglary suspects
On Sunday night, Boise Police responded to a home on the 8000 block of W Donnybrook Dr for a reported burglary. Evidence indicates unknown suspects entered the home and stole approximately $2,500 in cash. Around 4 p.m., doorbell video shows an adult male wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a...
Fundraiser, benefit concert held for 11-year-old girl injured by boulder
EMMETT, Idaho — Bailey Erickson is an 11-year-old from Emmett. She was at her grandparent’s house playing outside with her little brother and climbing on rocks, when a boulder suddenly moved, falling on Bailey and crushing her leg. To show support for Bailey, the community packed Ironwood Bar...
Post Register
Road rage incidents on the rise, Caldwell Police has some advice
CALDWELL, Idaho — Road rage incidents are increasing across the valley. Caldwell Police has some tips to keep in mind if you find yourself the victim of a road rage incident. 1. Never pull over or engage with the driver. If you need to pull over, find a place...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Judge Closes Case Against Idaho mom Arrested After Taking Kids to Park Despite COVID Closure
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Judge Adam Kimball formally dismissed charges against Sara Brady, a mom who was arrested for in Kleiner Park in Meridian during a COVID-19 closure. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground in the park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision.
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
South Idaho Fire Department Rescues Dog Stuck In Tree
We all know about the predicaments cats get into. It's not uncommon for them to require assistance getting down from trees or other elevated spots, but dogs aren't generally known for their climbing abilities and they aren't known to land on their feet either. I'm a dog person. To me,...
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho
Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise Minimalists Will Appreciate This $3M Home With Simple, Modern Lines
Minimalist interior design is characterized by clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and a monochromatic palette where color is utilized as an accent, not the focal point. The aesthetic is typically coupled with an open floor plan that allows for an abundance of natural light to fill the space. Streamlined décor fosters a comfortable and calm sanctuary vibe the minimalist finds essential.
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
KIVI-TV
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
Idaho Man Indicted For Dealing Fentanyl That Resulted In Death
A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on January 11, charging an Idaho man with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a
