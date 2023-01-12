Read full article on original website
Aroostook County Closings and Delays – Tuesday, January 17th
RSU 39 (Caribou area schools) - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No morning Pre K Classes. MSAD 1 (Presque Isle area schools) - Two-hour delay, no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. Easton School Department - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) –...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 1.16.2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak on the web covers local, state and national news headlines pertaining to Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. The Newsbreak is anchored by WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham.
Tractor-Trailer Crashes on Route 1A in Mars Hill
Police and paramedics responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill Monday afternoon as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet led to hazardous road conditions. The rig reportedly went off the road around 1:00 p.m. and crashed into some trees. We have no official word...
What’s the Average Snowfall by Month & Year in Presque Isle, Maine?
As winter weather bears down on northern Maine, we wanted to a look at the average snowfall by month and by year in Presque isle - and take a look at Caribou's ranking. We are behind on snow totals for this time of the year. In fact, northern Maine, in particular Presque Isle, is almost 40% lower than historical averages.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
Sleet and Freezing Rain Expected Tomorrow will Result in Travel Impacts
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Sunday. We have another major winter storm looking to impact the region going into the day tomorrow. A low pressure system currently sitting out in the Atlantic is expected to track north during the day tomorrow, resulting in warmer air working into the region aloft. This warm air will melt the precipitation as it falls to the surface, however a cold pool of air at the surface will allow that precip to re-freeze as either freezing rain or sleet, going through the day tomorrow. This will make for very slippery roadways through the afternoon, and will continue to provide impacts through tomorrow night.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Crash in Fort Fairfield
Police are investigating after an SUV that was reported stolen in Presque Isle on Thursday was found about four hours later crashed in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield police officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the West Limestone Road, according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Honda CRV had gone off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a field. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle, and caused the airbags to deploy, Cummings stated.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
