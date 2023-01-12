ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Q 96.1

Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
wagmtv.com

WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 1.16.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak on the web covers local, state and national news headlines pertaining to Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. The Newsbreak is anchored by WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham.
Big Country 96.9

Tractor-Trailer Crashes on Route 1A in Mars Hill

Police and paramedics responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill Monday afternoon as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet led to hazardous road conditions. The rig reportedly went off the road around 1:00 p.m. and crashed into some trees. We have no official word...
wagmtv.com

Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John

ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
wagmtv.com

Sleet and Freezing Rain Expected Tomorrow will Result in Travel Impacts

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Sunday. We have another major winter storm looking to impact the region going into the day tomorrow. A low pressure system currently sitting out in the Atlantic is expected to track north during the day tomorrow, resulting in warmer air working into the region aloft. This warm air will melt the precipitation as it falls to the surface, however a cold pool of air at the surface will allow that precip to re-freeze as either freezing rain or sleet, going through the day tomorrow. This will make for very slippery roadways through the afternoon, and will continue to provide impacts through tomorrow night.
Big Country 96.9

Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Crash in Fort Fairfield

Police are investigating after an SUV that was reported stolen in Presque Isle on Thursday was found about four hours later crashed in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield police officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the West Limestone Road, according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Honda CRV had gone off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a field. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle, and caused the airbags to deploy, Cummings stated.
foxbangor.com

Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges

BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

