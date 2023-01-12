ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 17th

David Phillips, 45 of Gaylesville – FTA/TOP 1st;. Jacob Leek, 22 of Gadsden – FTA/Speeding and FTA/Insurance Violation;. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 102 inmates housed in the Cherokee County...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child

An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Three Charged with Animal Cruelty

Three northwest Georgia people arrested recently on charges of First Degree Child Cruelty and Deprivation of a Minor, have now been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. According to Floyd County Jail records, 47-year-old Austin Ferris Byess, 37-year-old Robin Leighann Smith, and 47-year-old Albert Foster Byess, all of Cave Spring, failed to provide a shepherd mix named “Spike” with enough food.
CAVE SPRING, GA
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims

Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found B/M Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
Two men died at hospitals after apparent shootout in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about an apparent deadly shootout in Anniston. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department (APD), officers found a shooting victim the evening of Jan. 16 at a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard.
ANNISTON, AL
Human remains discovered in Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Ala. — Police in Lincoln are investigating a death after human remains were found in a creek. Police say they were notified Monday morning that remains were discovered in a creek near Blue Rye Springs Road in Talladega County. Investigators on the scene confirmed that the remains are...
LINCOLN, AL
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies

A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’’ is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 17, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 17, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Jan. 12• possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 437• possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E• assault; CR 812• possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 437• theft of property; CR 1221 Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeIncidents Jan. 13• domestic violence; CR 1682• theft of property; CR 1609• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; CR 952• theft of property; CR 1240• domestic violence; CR 1609• theft of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

