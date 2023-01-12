Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 17th
David Phillips, 45 of Gaylesville – FTA/TOP 1st;. Jacob Leek, 22 of Gadsden – FTA/Speeding and FTA/Insurance Violation;. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 102 inmates housed in the Cherokee County...
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 9 thru January 12, 2023
Tammy Sue Northrup, age 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to. Yesenia Guadalupe Ruiz Herreta, age 27 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for. Roy Oliver Everidge, age 61 of Lascassas, TN, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and. Resisting Arrest at 8:24 pm.
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
Investigators believe the remains had been there for "an extended period of time."
Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child
An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
Three Charged with Animal Cruelty
Three northwest Georgia people arrested recently on charges of First Degree Child Cruelty and Deprivation of a Minor, have now been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. According to Floyd County Jail records, 47-year-old Austin Ferris Byess, 37-year-old Robin Leighann Smith, and 47-year-old Albert Foster Byess, all of Cave Spring, failed to provide a shepherd mix named “Spike” with enough food.
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims
Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found B/M Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Two men died at hospitals after apparent shootout in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about an apparent deadly shootout in Anniston. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department (APD), officers found a shooting victim the evening of Jan. 16 at a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard.
Human remains discovered in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Ala. — Police in Lincoln are investigating a death after human remains were found in a creek. Police say they were notified Monday morning that remains were discovered in a creek near Blue Rye Springs Road in Talladega County. Investigators on the scene confirmed that the remains are...
Man Arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation and More in Northwest Georgia
Ryan Bruce Brannon, age 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in online conversations of a sexual nature with someone he thought to be under the age of 16. Police added that Brannon requested the child send him nude photographs during the conversation. He was...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Charles J. Buchannon. Buchannon, who died unexpectedly Sunday, is being remembered as a leader who cared about the men and women of the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his...
Fugitive taken into custody after police stop to offer roadside assistance
A suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes was taken into custody in Calera after police stopped to offer assistance along Interstate 65, according to a social media post by the Calera Police Department. Police Chief David Hyche said a patrol unit stopped on the side of the interstate just after...
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
Alabama chiropractor charged after allegedly attempting to poison wife with lead-laced pills
An Alabama chiropractor charged for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with pills laced with lead was released on bond last week.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Family shares heartbreak of losing son to drug overdose; JeffCo numbers still trending up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County is on track to set a record number for drug overdoses as the final 2022 numbers are calculated. Behind those devastating numbers are grieving families asking how can we better deal with this crisis?. "My brother was the biggest goofball ever and he...
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’’ is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 17, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 17, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Jan. 12• possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 437• possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E• assault; CR 812• possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 437• theft of property; CR 1221 Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeIncidents Jan. 13• domestic violence; CR 1682• theft of property; CR 1609• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; CR 952• theft of property; CR 1240• domestic violence; CR 1609• theft of...
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
