Santa Ana, CA

There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
SANTA ANA, CA
Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring

As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Seal Beach officer-involved shooting on Old Ranch Road

An officer-involved shooting occurred after police responded to a call of a suspicious person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:36 PM, officers from the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call for service in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence. Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan

Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person

The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. uses undercover chat operation to arrest suspect

Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a suspect who is allegedly an Internet predator, police said in a news release on Jan. 16. Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an undercover chat operation and communicated with Jonathan Andrew Deluna, a 36-year-old Riverside resident. DeLuna allegedly expressed...
FONTANA, CA
A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Westminster on Sunday

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:37 AM, officers at the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14300 block of Newland Street in reference to a subject down in traffic lanes. Upon arrival, the police officers found a deceased male victim in the northbound lanes...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023:. Rain likely before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

