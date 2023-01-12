Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s new Community Development Agency Director is a former City Councilman
The Community Development Agency (CDA) in Santa Ana has a new Director – former Santa Ana City Councilman Mike Garcia. The CDA oversees programs for economic development, job training, affordable housing, and downtown development, so it needs a leader who can wear many hats. Garcia brings a diverse professional...
localocnews.com
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
localocnews.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
localocnews.com
There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana
The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
localocnews.com
The OCTA seeks public input on transportation plans for the next 20 years and beyond
ORANGE –The Orange County Transportation Authority is looking for public input to help continue planning for an efficient, balanced and sustainable transportation network through the next 20 years and beyond. Those who live or work in Orange County will have several chances in coming weeks to have a say...
localocnews.com
Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring
As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach officer-involved shooting on Old Ranch Road
An officer-involved shooting occurred after police responded to a call of a suspicious person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:36 PM, officers from the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call for service in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence. Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
localocnews.com
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan
Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
With LA's eviction moratorium expiring soon, some fear it could make homeless crisis worse
As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council focus on ending homelessness, the city's eviction moratorium is set to expire in 20 days, and some councilmembers and residents are concerned that could make the homeless crisis worse.
localocnews.com
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in Santa Ana
On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:55 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a female pedestrian down in traffic lanes of the 2800 block W. 1st Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian in the roadway....
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. uses undercover chat operation to arrest suspect
Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a suspect who is allegedly an Internet predator, police said in a news release on Jan. 16. Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an undercover chat operation and communicated with Jonathan Andrew Deluna, a 36-year-old Riverside resident. DeLuna allegedly expressed...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at PCH and Molino Avenue
On Dec. 18, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a motorcycle,...
localocnews.com
A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Westminster on Sunday
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:37 AM, officers at the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14300 block of Newland Street in reference to a subject down in traffic lanes. Upon arrival, the police officers found a deceased male victim in the northbound lanes...
Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness
After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023:. Rain likely before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Comments / 0