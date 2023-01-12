Mike Flewitt stepped down as McLaren Automotive CEO in 2021, following an eight year run that saw the company expand and introduce countless high-performance models. Flewitt is now back in action as the Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has appointed him Chairman of the Board. The automaker says the move strengthens its senior leadership team and prepares them for the future as Flewitt brings four decades of experience at a “seminal” time.

