China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
National Auto Parts Distributor To Pay $5.6 Million Over Wage Theft
A nationwide auto parts supplier is going to have to spend 5.6 million over the next few years paying back wages that it stole from employees. The Department of Labor obtained the judgment that will see 1,398 misclassified drivers paid back for their work. Some details of the case date all the way back to 2012.
Hertz To Offer 25,000 EVs To European Uber Drivers Under Special Rental Program
Hertz and Uber announced today that they will be expanding their collaboration to now offer an additional 25,000 electric vehicles across Europe. The deal will give European Uber drivers the ability to rent electric vehicles for their rideshare needs. The expansion builds on the program that was initially introduced in...
Former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt Appointed BAC Chairman, Set To Help Company Expand
Mike Flewitt stepped down as McLaren Automotive CEO in 2021, following an eight year run that saw the company expand and introduce countless high-performance models. Flewitt is now back in action as the Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has appointed him Chairman of the Board. The automaker says the move strengthens its senior leadership team and prepares them for the future as Flewitt brings four decades of experience at a “seminal” time.
1 In 10 New Cars Sold Globally Last Year Was An EV For The First Time Ever
Electric vehicles had their best year ever in 2022, with sales totaling 7.8 million units. That meant that fully electric vehicles made up around 10 percent of global volume for the year, a first in the history of the automotive industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of EVs...
