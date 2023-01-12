Read full article on original website
Thomas M. Drass, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Drass, age 88 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren. He was born on September 21, 1934 in St. Lawrence, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George Michael Drass and...
Sharon Lee Brant, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lee Brant, of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023, while a patient in Cleveland Clinic and surrounded by the love of her family following a gallant battle against Leukemia. She was 59. Sharon was born July 12, 1963,...
Ruth A. Guyton, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Guyton of Brookfield, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 after an extended illness, at the age of 75. Ruth was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 6, 1947 and was the daughter of the late John and Violet Walker. She graduated from...
Anthony Cocca, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Cocca, 85, of Brookfield, passed away early Sunday morning, January 15, at Sharon Regional Hospital. Anthony was born April 3, 1937, in Reino, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Cusano) Cocca and came to America in 1954, proudly becoming a citizen in 1956.
Judith Ann Post Coulter, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Post Coulter, age 81 of Champion, took her final bow surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Judy was born to dance on November 21, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William L. Post and Helen F. Dally.
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday highlighting bipartisanship and democracy. “I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor,” Shapiro said at the start of his remarks from the podium. “Along the winding road that has led to this moment, I have been grounded in my faith and family.”
How warm has January been?
We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
