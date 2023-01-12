ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom proclaims Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023

Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the State of California. The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:. More than 50 years after his passing, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s call to stand up against injustice and...
