Fayetteville suspect has criminal history of prior bank robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Nashville man arrested in connection with a January 10 bank robbery in Fayetteville has an extensive criminal record that includes prior bank robbery charges in multiple states, according to court documents.

Danny Ray Madison, 57, was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to a preliminary report, employees at the bank reported a robbery around 8:39 a.m. Patrol officers responded to the area, received video surveillance from the bank and began searching nearby businesses.

Police located Madison on video surveillance at a nearby bus station. The suspect later returned to the bus station in a taxi and was taken into custody with “a large amount of cash in his pockets,” according to police.

In a custodial interview at the Fayetteville Police Department, Madison confessed to committing the robbery and told police he came to Fayetteville with the intention of robbing a bank and said that he had robbed multiple banks in the past.

Federal court documents show that Madison was previously charged with robbing banks in Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida. In the most recent case, Madison pleaded guilty to one charge of an indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida regarding a March 2012 bank robbery in Tampa.

Madison was sentenced to ten years in federal prison, with the term beginning from the date of his arrest, which was August 29, 2012. That sentence ran concurrently with another one previously imposed on Madison by a federal court in Tennessee.

Madison’s next appearance in Washington County Circuit Court is scheduled for February 10.

