ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea: Is the game on TV in the UK?

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCFxL_0kCZWUII00
Image credit: @FulhamFC on Twitter

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV? There’s a rare Thursday night game in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the game on TV and online and listen for free.

If you told Fulham fans they’d go into a Premier League game with Chelsea in January above their west London rivals, they’d have laughed in your face.

However, half way through the season, the Cottagers have defied all expectations and currently sit 7th in the Premier League table, looking upwards at the European places.

Chelsea’s season has been disastrous thus far. New owner Todd Boehly began the campaign by firing Thomas Tuchel and his replacement Graham Potter has struggled to adapt to life at a Big Six club.

The Blues enter tonight’s game at Fulham in 10th place in the table with only 7 wins from 17 games. They’re 10 points behind the Champions League places and 19 points behind Arsenal at the summit.

You get the sense Potter needs to turn things around quickly if he is to survive his first season at Chelsea and a win tonight would certainly put a rosier spin on the campaign heading into the busiest time of the year.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing London derby on a rainy Thursday night in the capital. Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham vs Chelsea kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday January 12. The game is being played at Craven Cottage in Fulham, London. It’s the only Premier League game being played tonight.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live on television and online?

Yes, the game is live on television tonight and BT Sport has the rights. You can tune in on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate from 7:00pm UK time.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Fulham vs Chelsea for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Fulham vs Chelsea audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: Live stream the FA Cup replay on free TV

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: The FA Cup 3rd Round replay sees Liverpool travel to Wolves: Here’s the channel guide, live stream details and more. Can Wolves add to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s troubles? The Reds head to the midlands tonight in crisis mode following a desperately poor 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, which Klopp himself called the worst display of his managerial career.
Trusted Reviews

Sky TV customers can now get get Discovery+ for free – here’s how

Sky TV customers are about to get another major boost, with the Discovery+ streaming service being thrown in for free. The service, which costs £6.99 a month when purchased separately, will be available at no extra cost to viewers who subscribe to Sky Q, Sky Glass or the new Sky Stream launched at the end of 2023.
Trusted Reviews

Google working on ‘Grogu’ tracker system to take on Apple AirTag

Google is seemingly working on its own Bluetooth tag tracker system to rival Apple’s AirTag, and it’s codenamed ‘Grogu’. Back in March 2022 we reported on the discovery that Google was baking support for Bluetooth trackers directly into Android. This seemed to be the Android team making up ground on Apple’s iOS, which stole a march with its own AirTag ecosystem.
Trusted Reviews

Apple Mac mini M2 (2023): Release date, price, specs and design

As well as quietly launching new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Apple is spoiling desktop users with the most advanced Mac mini desktop models ever made. In an announcement at Tuesday lunchtime, Apple debuted a powerhouse of a Mac mini with the M2 and M2 Pro chips, starting at just $599/£649. They replace the old M1 Mac mini released in 2020.
Trusted Reviews

Netflix has a seriously sexy new iPhone app

Netflix has a new iPhone app and it’s safe to say it’s quite the looker. The update was revealed Monday by the engineer Janum Trivedi on Twitter, with a video showcasing incredibly fluid animations, an improved user interface, and a billboard-like featured title when users open the app.
Trusted Reviews

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) UK price gives Brits another pound-ing

Apple has updated its MacBook Pro models today, offering M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations, but behind all that power is a price disparity for Mac fans in the UK. While the sterling currency has had a rough year against the dollar (currently at around £1 = $1.22), Apple has chosen to essentially charge Brits more for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung announces likely Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sensor

Samsung has officially announced the ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, which is practically nailed on to make an appearance in the Galaxy S23 Ultra in just a few weeks. We’ve been hearing so many reports about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its fancy new 200MP camera, they’re almost certainly accurate.
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 16 Pro tipped for periscope lens in 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro could be set for a periscope lens in 2024 after an exclusive debut on the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. That’s the fresh claim being made by The Elec, a South Korean website with a decent track record of reporting from the local supply chain. In this case, that involves LG Innotek and Zihua Electronics, which will apparently be supplying folded zoom actuators to Apple.
Trusted Reviews

Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped to feature 108MP camera and creaseless display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could address some of the key flaws of the foldable range with a 108MP main camera and a new creaseless display. Those are the claims being made by Vietnamese website The Pixel, which boldly states in its headline (via machine translation) that the Fold 5 will no longer have “wrinkles” or a “terrible camera”.
Trusted Reviews

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max could arrive on Tuesday

Apple plans to announce brand new MacBook Pro laptops as soon as tomorrow, Tuesday January 17, according to an in-the-know Apple reporter. In response to reports of unannounced MacBook Pro models hitting in a Canadian regulatory database on Monday (via MacRumors), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple has an announcement planned imminently.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy