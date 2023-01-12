WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete E. Sollitto, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 31, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl R. and the late Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto. Pete was retired from Valeo-GM as...

WARREN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO