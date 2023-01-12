Read full article on original website
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Has Swenson's been misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
27 First News
Deborah L. Wilson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Wilson of Cortland Ohio, passed away the night of Sunday January 15, 2023, aged 75. She was born on October 10, 1947, to Delbert Partridge and Dorothy (Weston). Deborah received her bachelor’s degree from Thiel College and retired from Pharmacy Data Management.
27 First News
James Louis Riddle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Louis Riddle, 85, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Wickshire in Poland. He was born August 16, 1937, in Youngstown. James was a graduate of Boardman High School and a United States Marines veteran. He worked for Warren Consolidated Steel as an information technologist.
27 First News
Joseph P. Cetar, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Cetar, 75, passed away Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Joseph was born on February 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ida Mae Schultz. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and...
27 First News
Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, January 15, 2023, at Hospice House. Dale, who was affectionately known as Pops, was born August 6, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Peck and Elizabeth Huff. Dale spent his early years...
27 First News
Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, 42, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 27, 1980, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Mike” Collier and Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier. He was...
27 First News
Ronnie Lee Shay, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Lee Shay, age 76, a veteran and longtime resident of Windham, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by family. Ronnie was born in Kingwood, West Virginia on November 27, 1946 to his parents Russell Ronald Shay and Betty McGinnis Shay, both...
27 First News
Pete E. Sollitto, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete E. Sollitto, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 31, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl R. and the late Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto. Pete was retired from Valeo-GM as...
27 First News
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
27 First News
Patsy A. Filaccio, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy A. Filaccio, 91, a long time resident of Liberty Township, passed away from circulatory problems on Thursday, January 12, 2023 late afternoon at Liberty Health Care Center. He was born June 12, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Angelo Filaccio and Marietta Di...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Harvey W. Symons, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey W. Symons, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on November 29, 1926, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, son of the late Richard and Marjorie Carter Symons. Harvey was a veteran of the United States...
27 First News
Melvin Dunklin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Dunklin, 68, of 182 High Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from complications of an extended illness. He was born May 30, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Melvin Provo...
27 First News
Sandra A. Reda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Reda, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023. Sandy was born in Youngstown on December 26, 1946, the daughter of John and Anna Kandrach Slivka. Sandy attended both St. Luke and St. Dominic Church. She was a homemaker. In her spare...
27 First News
John R. Galbraith, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R Galbraith, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 10, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of John Richard Galbraith and Mary Theresa Leonard. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High...
27 First News
Tammy Lynn Gault, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lynn Gault, age 60, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. She was born November 24, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Betty L. (Lamson) Lindsay. A long time Andover resident, Tammy was a 1981 graduate of Pymatuning Valley...
27 First News
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
27 First News
William Arthur Straitiff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care. He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris...
27 First News
David A. Dubos, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dubos, 69, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at his home. David was born May 8, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Louise Bezzarro Dubos and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Sts....
27 First News
Leslie Thomas Breen, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s...
27 First News
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?
We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
