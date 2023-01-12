Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah makes decision about NFL future

A new chapter is about to begin for the football career of Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

After three incredible seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats, he has decided to forgo his final year of college and declare as an early entrant for the NFL Draft.

Anudike-Uzomah, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior from Kansas City, will begin focusing on a pro career after making 99 tackles (and 20.5 sacks) during his time in Manhattan. He announced his plans via social media on Thursday. His post included a heartfelt letter to family, friends, coaches and teammates.

“To my friends and family, I want to say thank you for all the support you have given me throughout my college journey,” he wrote. “Along this journey, many people doubted me, but you guys always believed in me and that helped me strive for greatness. That meant more than you will ever know.”

“To my coaches, thank you for pushing me and believing in me to become the man I am today. I want to especially thank coach (Conor) Riley and coach (Chris) Klieman for taking a chance on me three years ago and seeing the potential in that scrawny 210 pound DE from Lee’s Summit High School.”

“To my teammates that became my brothers, you guys will never fully know the impact you had on me. Our memories are irreplaceable and we have a bond that will never be broken. You guys have seen me at my lowest and highest. You all have taught me so much about the game, life and brotherhood and I will cherish that forever.”

When Anudike-Uzomah arrived on campus as a freshman, few viewed him as a NFL prospect. He chose K-State simply because the Wildcats were the only team from a power conference that offered him a scholarship. Had they not entered his recruitment late in the process, he may have ended up playing in the FCS ranks.

But he quickly proved his coaches right by terrorizing quarterbacks across the Big 12 with his pass rush.

Anudike-Uzomah reeled off 11 sacks as a sophomore and then delivered 8 1/2 more this past season with offenses double teaming him on almost every play.

He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior.

That set the stage for him to leave early for the NFL, but he took his time with his decision. Anudike-Uzomah was the last of K-State’s NFL Draft hopefuls to announce his plans. Star running back Deuce Vaughn and top receiver Malik Knowles will both join him in the pro ranks next season, while offensive lineman Cooper Beebe elected to remain in school.

Most mock drafts have Anudike-Uzomah pegged as a middle-round selection.

One added perk to declaring for the NFL Draft now: The event will be held in Kansas City this spring, which means Anudike-Uzomah can celebrate being picked in his home town.