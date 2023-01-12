Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📽️ The big streaming platform problem, solved?
A modern problem requires a 2000s solution, what on earth is a NOTAM, and how to get better sleep. 😵 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. Are you getting into the swing of 2023 yet? Honestly, I just wrote 2022 about three times before realizing my mistake. Nevertheless, today’s main story will take you back to the 2000s when life and media consumption were simpler.
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Android Authority
I'm so fed up with streaming platforms that I'm going back to physical DVDs
It's time to set sail for calmer waters. $60 a month or $720 a year. That’s roughly how much it costs to subscribe to the big five TV streaming services and listen to music without ads on Spotify. And that’s just at the basic level; if you’re in family plan territory, it’s easy to spend at least another 50% on top of that. No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of money spent to end up staring at a screen and asking yourself: “Why can’t I find anything good to watch?”
Android Authority
Samsung exec teases two Ultra products coming to February's Unpacked event
It's possible we could see the Galaxy S23 Ultra and a new Galaxy Tab Ultra. The head of MX Business at Samsung put out a blog teasing some of the products coming to Samsung Unpacked. The blog specifically mentions two premium devices. Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1....
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 series could see big price hike, but don't jump to conclusions yet
We hope this rumor is wrong, but stranger things have happened. A leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices could be higher than in previous years. The leak is based on Australian pricing, which appears to be increasing. Leaked pricing isn’t super reliable, especially in other countries, so take this...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 Google's "Grogu" tracker
Plus a Pixel Fold dummy model, Galaxy S23 cases, The Last of Us podcast, and online curses. 🥶 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! Yesterday was Blue Monday, officially the most depressing day of the year — and we had snow in Scotland which still hasn’t melted. Luckily today’s a bit cheerier as it’s Terrific Tuesday (ok, so that’s not official, but I’m going with it).
Android Authority
Experience the Galaxy S23 before anyone else at these global locations
As usual, the list is filled with big cities, but they are spread out all around the globe. Samsung will have experiences set up to celebrate the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch. These physical event spaces will allow you to try out the Galaxy S23 before anyone else. The experiences open...
Android Authority
Samsung opens up its self-repair program to the Galaxy S22 series and PCs
Owners will be to get repair kits starting today. Samsung is expanding its self-repair program. The program now offers genuine parts for the Galaxy S22 family and PCs. Users will be able to start purchasing repair kits starting today. Have you already cracked the screen on your Galaxy S22 device?...
Android Authority
Testing spatial audio on the Pixel 7 is a confusing but delightful experience
Toggling the setting is only the first step in your long journey toward finding compatible content to try it. Google recently started rolling out spatial audio support to its latest Pixel phones and Pixel Buds Pro. The feature aims to replicate on headphones a similar surround experience to the one you get from strategically placing multiple speakers around you. While spatial audio is nothing new, it’s still an interesting addition to the Pixel line-up that improves your auditory experience — well, once you figure out how to really use it.
Android Authority
The best movies shot on phones
It is possible to make a good movie with nothing but a phone and there are plenty of examples to show it. As our smartphone camera hardware and software have improved, more creative opportunities have been made accessible for aspiring filmmakers. Sure, Hollywood still has the budget for things you can’t do with a phone, like extravagant CGI effects and animation. But if you have a relatively simple story to tell, pretty much all you need nowadays is a good phone camera and location to shoot your movie.
Android Authority
How many people can watch Hulu at once? Here's the limit
We cover everything you (and your housemates) need to know about your shared account. Hulu is among the biggest streaming services in America, with award-winning originals and a huge back-catalog of shows and movies. You can choose from ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions, a Disney bundle, and a live TV option. So, once you sign up, how many people can watch Hulu at once?
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 is freezing when closing YouTube or YouTube TV from fullscreen mode
It's unknown how many owners are experiencing the bug. A bug appears to be affecting the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The bug is activated when users exit the YouTube or YouTube TV app after watching in fullscreen mode. The issue only seems to happen occasionally. Since it...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design change might finally take care of that crease
Samsung will reportedly make a design change on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to make its crease much less visible. The approach has already been used by the likes of Motorola and Oppo. The new design will include a display that forms a teardrop when folded and a new hinge mechanism.
Android Authority
Pixel Fold dummy reveals 'accurate' dimensions, hinge-design, and more
The Pixel Fold is apparently wider and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We’ve already seen leaked renders of the so-called Google Pixel Fold. Now, YouTuber Dave2D has obtained what looks like a dummy model of the phone, supposedly made for case manufacturers. While there’s no hardware in the case model, the YouTuber’s been told it’s dimensional accurate. This means that the camera positioning, hinge design, bezels, etc, are the same on the dummy as on the actual Pixel Fold.
Android Authority
It's way easier to make your own custom alarm sounds with the official Clock app
Record your mom screaming at you to get out of bed and use it every morning on your phone. Google has updated the Clock app to make it easier to create a custom alarm. You can now record an alarm right from the app. Previously, you would need to record something and then sideload it.
Android Authority
The Echo Show 15 may be the best screen for your kitchen island
With the recent Fire TV update, the Echo Show 15 has become a fantastic all-in-one smart display. If you’ve been shopping for smart displays lately, you’ve probably seen Amazon’s Echo Show 15, and both lusted after it and wondered where you could justify putting it in a home. I recently got my hands on one and after a bit of testing, it seems like the best answer to that is the kitchen — though not necessarily in the ways you’re expecting.
