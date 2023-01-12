It is possible to make a good movie with nothing but a phone and there are plenty of examples to show it. As our smartphone camera hardware and software have improved, more creative opportunities have been made accessible for aspiring filmmakers. Sure, Hollywood still has the budget for things you can’t do with a phone, like extravagant CGI effects and animation. But if you have a relatively simple story to tell, pretty much all you need nowadays is a good phone camera and location to shoot your movie.

