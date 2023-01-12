Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family Before 'Heart-Racing' Talk With Queen Elizabeth About Prince Philip's Death
Prince Harry recounted how he learned about his grandfather Prince Philip's book in his book Spare. According to him, he first spoke about it with Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family When Prince Philip Died. The royal family reached out to the Duke of Sussex when...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Comments / 0