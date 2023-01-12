ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy