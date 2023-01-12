Read full article on original website
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
New Orleans, La.-Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab. Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span but NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Find Out He’s Played Two Generations Of Jabari Smiths
In the midst of scoring 48 points to beat the league's worst team, the Houston Rockets, by a surprisingly close margin, 140-132, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James had a bit of a rude awakening regarding his NBA longevity. At one point, a mic'd up Jabari Smith Jr.,...
Dodgers: LA is as Well Equipped to Win as Ever in the Eyes of Max Muncy
Los Angeles hasn’t made much noise this offseason, and while little trade activity may worry some, Max Muncy is one player in particular who is not fazed by it. Although there were several top free agents that many fans would have loved to see in Dodger blue, the Dodgers did not end up making a big splash this offseason.
Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels
The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing...
Lakers News: Writer Projects Russell Westbrook’s 2023 Free Agent Value
Los Angeles Lakers backup (and Long Beach native) point guard Russell Westbrook had such a bumpy first season with his home team in 2021-22, yours truly was dubious he would earn more than a veteran's minimum deal when he hit free agency, which will happen this year. But that was...
Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class
Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
Dodgers Schedule: LA to Play San Diego on Sunday Night Baseball
The San Diego Padres have very quickly emerged as a rival to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After last year's NLDS, all the little brother talk has officially been put to bed. And moreover, all the Padres/Dodgers games this season will have tons of anticipation. This is a big reason why,...
76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their West Coast road trip on Tuesday night. This time around, they’ll face the Los Angeles Clippers, wrapping up a two-game stretch in LA. On Sunday night, the Sixers arrived at Cryto.com Arena coming off of a tight win over the Utah...
Dodgers: Pair of Stud Pitchers Make Top RHP Prospects List
The Dodgers' top prospects list has a handful of very exciting players, including catcher Diego Cartaya, who is still a year or two from the big leagues, and third baseman Miguel Vargas, who figures to get plenty of playing time in the big leagues this year. But there are also a couple pitchers who have prospect hounds very excited, and we see a little but why in MLB.com's recent listing of the "Top 10 RHP Prospects for 2023."
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon
The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014. When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.
Javid Basharat wants ranked opponent like Chris Gutierrez after win over Mateus Mendonca
LAS VEGAS – Javid Basharat beat Mateus Mendonca with a unanimous decision Saturday to close out the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 217 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Basharat, who stayed unbeaten and handed Mendonca the first loss of his career. Javid Basharat...
