Kimberly Williams-Paisley says ‘if you’re not a dog lover, you will be’ after seeing Netflix’s ‘Dog Gone’

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
 5 days ago

Kimberly Williams-Paisley stole people’s hearts in the 1991 film “Father of the Bride” and now she stars alongside Rob Lowe in the new heartfelt Netflix movie, “Dog Gone.”

“I find that the dogs are easier to work with than the actors a lot of the time,” the actress revealed as she talked to entertainment host Sam Rubin about the new feel-good, tear-jerker dog movie. She goes on to say, “if you are not a dog lover, you will be after you see this movie.”

The movie is based on a true story and is about a family who ends up losing their dog and how the community comes together.

“Dog Gone” is available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 13.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 12, 2023.

