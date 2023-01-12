ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency

It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some insight on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's market could look like this offseason.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win

It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters

Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Don't get too carried away about Howell's reported status as QB1

The Commanders are reportedly telling prospective offensive coordinators that Sam Howell "is expected to be QB1" when offseason work begins in a couple of months. That morsel of info was first reported by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones this past weekend and later confirmed by numerous members of the local media.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach

With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut was one for the books

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season. “There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Seahawks express salty regret after loss to 49ers: 'We had it'

The Seattle Seahawks will have to pack up their belongings and head into the offseason after their season-ending 41-23 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round Saturday at Levi's Stadium. When Seattle entered the locker room leading 17-16 at halftime, however, the team thought the 49ers would be the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy