Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Raiders trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
The Raiders have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback situation over the next few weeks. The expectation is that they will trade Derek Carr soon, but then they will be tasked with finding their next franchise quarterback. The draft seems like the most likely spot for the Raiders...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
NBC Sports
Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency
It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some insight on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's market could look like this offseason.
Aaron Donald Stuns NFL World With Apparent Retirement Reference
The Rams star appeared to quickly fix the mix-up.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
atozsports.com
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs makes comment that will give fans faith for the future
The Las Vegas Raiders may or may not have running back Josh Jacobs in the future. His contract is expiring, and the team could choose to spend money elsewhere. Jacobs was the best running back in football this season, and fans will definitely want them to bring their star RB back.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
NBC Sports
Don't get too carried away about Howell's reported status as QB1
The Commanders are reportedly telling prospective offensive coordinators that Sam Howell "is expected to be QB1" when offseason work begins in a couple of months. That morsel of info was first reported by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones this past weekend and later confirmed by numerous members of the local media.
NBC Sports
Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach
With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
NBC Sports
Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut was one for the books
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season. “There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
NBC Sports
Seahawks express salty regret after loss to 49ers: 'We had it'
The Seattle Seahawks will have to pack up their belongings and head into the offseason after their season-ending 41-23 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round Saturday at Levi's Stadium. When Seattle entered the locker room leading 17-16 at halftime, however, the team thought the 49ers would be the...
How the Dolphins can clear out cap space to fill needs: Important things to know
Dolphins must clear out lots of cap space to fill needs
Comments / 0