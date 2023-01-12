ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden's classified documents

By Kevin Johnson and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel , Robert Hur, on Thursday to further review the handling of classified documents found at a former office space used by President Joe Biden and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware .

  • Who is Hur? Hur is a former U.S. attorney in Maryland who will return to the government from private practice in Washington. Hur, who also was a principal associate deputy attorney general in the Trump administration, was expected to begin work in the coming days.
  • Why Garland said he's appointing special counsel: “The very extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel,” Garland said. "This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

Who is Robert Hur? Robert Hur tapped by Merrick Garland to lead Biden documents probe. Who is he?

Questions about Biden documents remain unanswered: Questions about Joe Biden documents escalate as second batch of records is found

2 batches of Biden documents found at his former DC office, Delaware home

  • Second batch: Garland's move comes hours after the White House disclosed Thursday that a second set of classified records had been recovered in a storage space in the garage at Biden's Wilmington home.
  • First batch: The White House had announced Monday that a "small number" of government records were discovered by the president's personal lawyers Nov. 2 while boxes were packed to vacate the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Biden had used the office after leaving office as vice president in 2017 until his presidential campaign in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l63dT_0kCZVCgf00
Robert Hur, then-U.S. Attorney for Maryland 2019, speaks at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped him Thursday to lead a probe into the handling of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware garage and Washington office. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Another special counsel is investigating Trump documents

Garland's action also followed his appointment of a separate special counsel, Jack Smith , in November to oversee pending criminal investigations related to Donald Trump, including the former president's retention of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021.

Biden's lawyer pledges to cooperate

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, pledged in a statement Thursday to continue cooperating with the investigation.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Sauber said.

White House: Search for more classified documents is done

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, told reporters Thursday that Biden aides had searched all the places that classified documents could have been stored.

"You should assume that it's been completed," she said.

Timeline of Biden documents: Merrick Garland describes details of discoveries, investigation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaxBT_0kCZVCgf00
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints on Jan. 12, 2023, a special counsel to further review the handling of classified documents found at a former office space used by President Joe Biden and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Garland, who didn't respond to questions at his announcement, set out a timeline for when documents were found and when investigations began:

  • Nov. 4: The National Archives inspector-general contacts a prosecutor at the Justice Department to say documents bearing classification markings were found at the Biden office.
  • Nov. 9: The FBI begins an assessment to understand whether the information was mishandled.
  • Nov. 14: Garland assigns Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. to conduct an initial investigation.
  • Dec. 20: Biden’s personal counsel informs Lausch that more documents were identified in Biden’s garage.
  • Jan. 5: Lausch briefs Garland on the results and advised that a special counsel was warranted.
  • Jan. 9: The White House reveals a "small number" of classified documents were found Nov. 2 in a locked closet at Biden's former office.
  • Jan. 10 : Biden says at a news conference in Mexico that he was "surprised " the documents were found and that he didn't know what was in them.
  • Jan. 12: The White House reveals a second set of classified documents was found in garage at Biden's home in Wilmington.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls for congressional investigation

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Thursday that lawmakers would investigate the Justice Department over the document revelations. He contrasted the FBI search last year of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for records including classified documents with Biden's revelations about two sets of classified documents.

"I think Congress has to investigate this," McCarthy said.

McCarthy suggested that because Biden's personal lawyers made the discovery, he must have known classified documents were there.

The first batch: DOJ reviewing classified documents found at Biden facility from time as VP

The second batch: Second set of classified documents found in Biden's garage after search of 2 residences

Biden 'surprised' by initial document discovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyTlX_0kCZVCgf00
President Joe Biden on Jan. 12, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP

Earlier this week, Biden said he was "surprised" to learn that the records had been found in the private office he used before his presidential campaign and maintained that he was unaware of their contents.

"People know I take classified documents, classified information, seriously," Biden said in Mexico City at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

Biden said he was briefed about the documents as soon as they were discovered in a box last fall by his lawyers, who were cleaning out the office. When they realized there were several classified documents in the box, "they did what they should have done," Biden said. "They immediately called the (National) Archives and turned them over to the archives."

More: President Joe Biden classified documents: What we know and how discovery compares to Trump

DOJ initial review of document discovery by Chicago US attorney

The White House confirmed earlier this week that the Justice Department had been reviewing the matter after a preliminary inquiry led by Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr., a holdover from the Trump administration.

Garland's decision was based on Lausch's preliminary inquiry, and the senior department official called the matter a "textbook case of what is required" for the appointment of a special counsel.

Richard Sauber, a counsel to the president, has said Biden's personal attorneys have been cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department review.

The differences between the Trump and Biden documents

The discovery of the documents prompted immediate comparisons to the Trump case, though the episodes are marked by key differences.

Trump had repeatedly resisted efforts by the National Archives to recover the material, including failing to fully respond to a subpoena issued for the records by federal law enforcement authorities. That prompted the FBI to lead an unprecedented search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, resulting in the seizure of the classified documents and thousands of other government records.

In the Biden case, the White House has maintained that the documents, numbering about 10, were returned to the archives the day after they were discovered by the president's lawyers. “The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives,” Sauber said in an earlier statement.

More: Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUpel_0kCZVCgf00
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Department of Justice via AP

Key House Republicans ask for a closer look at Biden documents

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, sent a letter Tuesday to Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, asking for an immediate review and damage assessment of the documents stored at a nongovernmental office for at least six years.

"This discovery of classified information would put President Biden in potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act," Turner said.

The head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he would investigate what he called a "two-tier justice system." He asked the National Archives for information about the Biden documents and was referred to the Justice Department.

Dig deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden's classified documents

Comments / 2978

Dallas Hamilton
5d ago

There will be more hidden documents, mark my word. This isn't over. Time to impeach.

Reply(396)
516
The Possum
5d ago

anyone believing partisan garlan is going to permit anything negative about Biden is a fool. garlan then cut the press conference short so he could finish writing his report that Trump put the classified documents in Biden's garage.

Reply(103)
326
sine
5d ago

Only a president can unclassified and remove documents. He was Vice President. It’s against the law. That’s it ! Charge and impeach him. Unfortunately it won’t happen.

Reply(113)
270
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

752K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy