Former Chrisley Knows Best Stars Todd Chrisley And Julie Chrisley Will Report To Jail; Request For Bail Has Been Denied

By Allisun
 5 days ago
Chrisley Knows Best is a heavily-produced reality show revolving around a rich family living in the Atlanta/Nashville metro area. They drove Range Rovers, lived in a 30,000 square foot home, and their hook was surviving in this crazy world with lots of Botox and praising Jesus.

Unfortunately Jesus couldn’t save Todd Chrisley from himself because after years of janky accounting and finagling of bank balances, the feds started watching the family. Instead of playing it safe, Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley cooked the books until a fire started and now they are off to pay the piper .

Todd’s team of lawyers tried every trick in the book except advising their clients to plead guilty and take a deal . After submitting a motion for bail pending appeal that was denied, Todd and Julie have no choice now but to suck it up and do the time.

According to Page Six , the courts said hail no to Todd and Julie’s Hail Mary. Due to the denial of Todd and Julie’s plea for bail, they will have to report as scheduled to their separate Florida federal prisons. The couple received a combined sentence of 19 years in jail for tax evasion and fraud.

Todd will be wearing his new green uniform for 12 years and Julie will be curling her hair with toilet paper rolls for seven years. I’m all for guilty folks doing time, but for non-violent offenders – Todd receiving the same amount of time as someone like Josh Duggar is kind of a head-scratcher. It would be great if people like Todd and Julie could get up at 4 am every day and clean bathrooms in homeless shelters or some kind of hardcore community service. Instead they are languishing in an environment where bocce ball is an option for recreation.

According to court documents, the two received the disappointing news that their application for bail pending appeal was denied as they awaited their surrender date. Additionally, the Chrisleys’ request to extend their surrender deadline by 21 days was denied.

Neither Todd or Julie have admitted to any guilt and they continue to profess their innocence. Their daughter Savannah Chrisley will take custody of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley . Chase Chrisley and his fiancée will focus their efforts on the family’s podcast. Both Chase and Savannah are vocal about the injustice their parents are facing and relying on their faith to navigate these rough times.

It looks like all attempts to either avoid jail completely or delay going in have been defeated. As for the show Chrisley Knows Best , it was renewed in May 2022, a month before Todd and Julie were found guilty by a federal jury. The show ran for nine fairly successful seasons and birthed a spin-off that documented the lives of Chase and Savannah . Several of the 10th season’s episodes were shot before the trial and slated to premiere this year.

Unfortunately for viewers interested in their legal woes, none of the trial or the sentencing was filmed for the show. It feels like a missed reality television golden moment not to continue following Chase and Savannah as they adjust to the massive changes their lives are about to go through. Despite repeated calls on the hotline to Jesus, he must have sent them straight to voicemail because Todd and Julie will report to prison on January 17,  2023.

TELL US- HOW DO YOU THINK TODD AND JULIE WILL DO IN PRISON? ARE YOU A FAN OF CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST? DO YOU THINK THEY WOULD HAVE RECEIVED LESS PRISON TIME WITH A GUILTY PLEA?

Judy Curtis
3d ago

I think the sentence was a bit harsh Other people doing this get hardly anytime at all Love the show it's a good laugh after a hard day Hope Savannah and Chase make it thru Prayers for Chloe and Grayson and Todd's mother ♥️♥️

Catherine Oxner
3d ago

I like the idea that they are heading to prison, yet I don't think a college campus atmosphere is what they need, too soft. Why the double standards in the justice system?

Diana Sutton
3d ago

yes they did wrong. but why did the bank do a better job of checking things out. bet the average person wouldn't get that much money without being checked better. So it the banks and laws fault.

