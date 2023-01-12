ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJi6q_0kCZUZmL00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight the benefits of remaining in the U.K. when he meets with the Scottish leader on Thursday during his first visit to Scotland since taking office.

Sunak will meet for private, informal talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom .

Downing Street said Sunak and Sturgeon will focus on “the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the U.K. face," and how both governments can cooperate meaningfully.

Sturgeon's relationship with Sunak's two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty and the governments in London and Edinburgh have been at loggerheads over Sturgeon's push for Scottish independence.

The U.K.-wide government has repeatedly said that the matter was settled in a 2014 referendum, when Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45%.

Sturgeon disagreed, and her semiautonomous government has pushed for a new plebiscite. But in November, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that Sturgeon's government didn't have the power to hold a new independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

Sunak and Sturgeon are also expected to jointly announce on Friday millions in U.K. government funding to boost investments in the Scottish economy.

Sunak's office said the funding aims to create thousands of high-skilled green jobs and drive growth across Scotland.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
ABC News

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

BEIJING -- China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers,...
ABC News

ABC News

988K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy