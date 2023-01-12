ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 best egg substitutes for baking and cooking amidst the shortage

By Megan Hatch
 5 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — As egg prices soar and become less available in grocery stores, you might decide to turn to alternative forms for eggs. If you’re planning on baking and don’t want to justify buying a $10 carton of eggs, then why not try an egg substitute?

When will egg prices come down?

Eggs have been expensive all year long due to a shortage caused by a nationwide bird flu outbreak, supply chain issues and rising costs in feed. Egg prices are at a record high being almost 50 percent higher than last year’s prices, according to the latest consumer data.

In that case, it might be time to look into egg substitutes like yogurt, silken tofu and even applesauce which can work great in baking some tasty winter treats. There’s lots of different egg substitutes for baking that you can find online that have been tried and true to make no difference in the end result of your bread, cookies or other recipes.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for some eggs to replace your morning breakfast, you might want to try out vegan eggs. Vegan eggs are more sustainable, using 98 percent less water and 86 percent less land, as well as healthier because they contain no cholesterol. Here are some options to try:

5 best egg substitutes for baking and cooking

1. Yogurt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQwL7_0kCZUNQr00
Credit: Getty Images

Yogurt is a great substitute for eggs as it has a consistency that thickens similarly to eggs. And even better, you might already have some in your fridge. Yogurt has an amount of starch and gum that works best as a substitute in cakes, cupcakes and breads.

Additionally, using a flavored yogurt could give a unique and different taste to your baked goods that you haven’t thought of before. To use as a substitute, you’ll need 1/4 cup (60 grams) of yogurt for each egg.

King Brothers Dairy celebrates National milk day in Saratoga

2. Aquafaba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QH0WO_0kCZUNQr00
Credit: Getty Images

Aqua- what? For those who don’t know, Aquafaba is the liquid found in canned beans or the liquid leftover from cooking beans. Aquafaba is a popular baking alternative used often by vegans as an egg substitution.

It does the same work as an egg, made up of carbs, protein and soluble plant solids. It works best by whipping (similar to egg whites), and is used best for macaroons and nouget. To substitute, you’ll need 3 tablespoons (45 grams) of aquafaba for each egg.

3. Silken tofu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5oVG_0kCZUNQr00
Credit: Getty Images

Another weird name you might not have seen before, silken tofu is made of condensed milk that has been processed and chopped into blocks.

It’s a good egg substitute as it adds protein and volume to dense bakes like breads, brownies, cookies and cakes. To substitute, you’ll need 1/4 cup (about 60 grams) of silken tofu for each egg.

4. Mashed banana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkzCn_0kCZUNQr00
Credit: Getty Images

This is another great substitute that you might already have in your house. Mashed bananas can work great as egg substitutes as they can get the moisture and volume needed for your bakes without the added fat that eggs bring.

The only downside is that your bakes might have a slight banana taste. It’s best to use ripe bananas as they will have less lumps and make it easier to mix your batter. To substitute, you’ll need 1/4 cup (about 60 grams) of mashed banana for each egg.

Local farmers explain high price of eggs

5. Just Egg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzDTo_0kCZUNQr00
Credit: AP

Just Egg is probably the closest you’ll get to a real egg substitute. This product is a vegan egg alternative for plant-based lovers and it’s worth giving a try.

Just Egg is known as one of the best egg substitutes on the market and it’s not only great for baking but to substitute your morning breakfast scrambled eggs or omelet.

There are also other vegan eggs brands like “VeganEgg” or Crackd” that you can get in your grocery store plant-based section. To substitute, you’ll need 1/4 cup of any vegan egg product for each egg.

