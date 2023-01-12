ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards nominations

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kCZULfP00

Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were the front-runners at this year’s Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations.

Styles earned nods Thursday for album of the year for “Harry’s House,” song of the year for “As It Was,” artist of the year and best pop/R&B act at the U.K.'s leading music prizes.

Wet Leg was nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, and also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.

Others on the nomination list included George Ezra, Stormzy and dance music DJ Fred again, who were shortlisted for artist of the year.

Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical.

Disney claimed a rare nomination for international song of the year for the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by the cast of the film Encanto.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo will compete for international artist of the year.

This year's Brits Awards will take place on Feb. 11 at London's O2 arena.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
ABC News

Christina Applegate wears a sweet statement manicure to 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Christina Applegate attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in her first award show appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the [Critics Choice Awards] for including me," Applegate tweeted on Jan. 12. Applegate was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role on Netflix's "Dead To Me."
ABC News

Julianne Moore reveals she 'destroyed' her eyebrows as a teenager

While she always looks great on the red carpet, Julianne Moore has revealed she not immune from a big beauty blunder. The Oscar-winning actress is the latest celebrity to join Vogue's "Beauty Secrets," where she walked viewers through her daily skin care routine as well as her guide to flattering makeup for redheads.
ABC News

ABC News

988K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy