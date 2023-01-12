Effective: 2023-01-18 00:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Little or no snow or sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze ranging from a few hundredths to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Lake George and northern Saratoga Region including all of Washington County as well as southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will continue overnight before tapering off to scattered rain and snow showers Wednesday.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 HOUR AGO