Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Little or no snow or sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze ranging from a few hundredths to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Lake George and northern Saratoga Region including all of Washington County as well as southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will continue overnight before tapering off to scattered rain and snow showers Wednesday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze ranging from a few hundredths to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will continue overnight before tapering off to scattered snow showers early Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Little or no snow or sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze ranging from a few hundredths to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Lake George and northern Saratoga Region including all of Washington County as well as southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will continue overnight before tapering off to scattered rain and snow showers Wednesday.
Comments / 0