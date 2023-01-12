Read full article on original website
Showers Tomorrow; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Showers linger across parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has become partly sunny over the northern counties. Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on January 17 is 54. The sky will be mostly cloudy across the state tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
2 rescued after car hits power pole in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after two people were rescued from a car that hit a power pole Tuesday morning. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, two people were removed from a car that was suspended in the air after crashing into a power pole in the 800 block of […]
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South.
Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
Two killed in Anniston shooting identified
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
Piedmont man dead after Calhoun County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man.
Autauga County storm kills at least 6 people, officials say: ‘That’s not all of them’
Autauga County suffered catastrophic damage as a tornado touched down in the central Alabama county on Thursday, damaging mobile homes, toppling trees and killing at least six people, according to county officials. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six...
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in weekend shooting
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men charged with capital murder in a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
