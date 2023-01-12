ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Showers Tomorrow; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Showers linger across parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has become partly sunny over the northern counties. Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on January 17 is 54. The sky will be mostly cloudy across the state tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

2 rescued after car hits power pole in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after two people were rescued from a car that hit a power pole Tuesday morning. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, two people were removed from a car that was suspended in the air after crashing into a power pole in the 800 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
WSFA

Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy