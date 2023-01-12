Read full article on original website
Gallatin County SAR makes series of winter rescues over the weekend
Local search and rescue crews rescued four snowmobilers and a backcountry skier in three separate responses Jan. 13-15. Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to three emergency calls between Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15, rescuing five winter recreationalists, according to a series of press releases from the Sheriff’s Office.
Big Horns fall in physical rivalry games against West Yellowstone
The rival West Yellowstone High School Wolverines brought greater physicality than the Lone Peak High School Big Horns on Friday night, in the first LPHS home games since Dec. 17. The girls team got off to a competitive start, as senior Maddie Cone shot a three pointer to tie the...
