West Yellowstone, MT

explorebigsky.com

Gallatin County SAR makes series of winter rescues over the weekend

Local search and rescue crews rescued four snowmobilers and a backcountry skier in three separate responses Jan. 13-15. Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to three emergency calls between Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15, rescuing five winter recreationalists, according to a series of press releases from the Sheriff’s Office.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

