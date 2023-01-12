Read full article on original website
High Wind Watch issued for Southeast Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southeast Greene DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeast Greene County. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions are possible tonight and Wednesday morning due to low visibilities.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibilities.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Cocke Smoky Mountains, Blount Smoky Mountains and Sevier Smoky Mountains Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Monroe; West Polk AREAS OF DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING Patches of fog have developed across the area late tonight. Some of this fog may become locally dense overnight with visibility dropping to one-quarter mile or less at times. So please use caution if traveling in these areas through Wednesday morning. Be alert for rapid changes in visibility on area roadways and allow extra space between vehicles.
High Wind Watch issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Claiborne; Grainger; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Southeast Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibilities.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Loudon, Marion, McMinn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Southeast Monroe; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina and east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibilities.
