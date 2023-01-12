Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Little or no snow or sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze ranging from a few hundredths to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Lake George and northern Saratoga Region including all of Washington County as well as southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will continue overnight before tapering off to scattered rain and snow showers Wednesday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington A Light Wintry Mix Will Cause Localized Slick Travel This Afternoon Surface observations, webcams, and radar indicate a light wintry mix is occurring across parts of central, eastern, and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom this afternoon. A National Weather Service employee indicates a very light freezing rain is occurring near Montpelier with a light glaze of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. Expect areas of localized slick travel possible through this afternoon, with conditions improving by early this evening.
