Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
Morris County honors Dr. Martin Luther King
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Songs, prayers and words of hope from clerics, community leaders and public officials highlighted the day-long 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration in Morristown Monday. The Martin Luther King Observance Committee, in collaboration with the Morris Area Clergy Council and the...
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center Tuesday was named for the first time as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Chilton in...
Glen Gardner Fire Company celebrates 100 years
GLEN GARDNER BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The year 2023 marks a big milestone for the Glen Gardner Fire Company as it celebrates its centennial. On Sunday, January, 15, it marked the fire company’s 100 anniversary of service to Glen Gardner Borough and surrounding areas, according to the Glen Gardner Fire Company.
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
Updated story: Services Scheduled For Long Beach HS Senior Killed In CrashA teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. …
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
Man Fleeced $40K From Disabled Relative, Bucks Jury Finds
A Carbon County man who reached in his disabled relative's pocket and stole nearly $40,000 in inheritance money is now facing down a prison term. Patrick Alderton, a 46-year-old Weatherly resident, was convicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 on multiple felonies related to the scam, said Bucks County Dis…
4 Adults Charged in Knife Fight at NJ High School
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Warren County
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m. on Route 94 near the Frelinghuysen Township Elementary School in Frelinghuysen...
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Leader Of Jersey City Drug Crew Sentenced To More Than 4 Years Without Parole
The leader of a crew that slung cocaine and heroin in the Greenville section of Jersey City was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison. Jerome Powell, 43, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained 51-month sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. He...
