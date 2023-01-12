ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County honors Dr. Martin Luther King

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Songs, prayers and words of hope from clerics, community leaders and public officials highlighted the day-long 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration in Morristown Monday. The Martin Luther King Observance Committee, in collaboration with the Morris Area Clergy Council and the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals

PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center Tuesday was named for the first time as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Chilton in...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Glen Gardner Fire Company celebrates 100 years

GLEN GARDNER BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The year 2023 marks a big milestone for the Glen Gardner Fire Company as it celebrates its centennial. On Sunday, January, 15, it marked the fire company’s 100 anniversary of service to Glen Gardner Borough and surrounding areas, according to the Glen Gardner Fire Company.
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

4 Adults Charged in Knife Fight at NJ High School

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Warren County

FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m. on Route 94 near the Frelinghuysen Township Elementary School in Frelinghuysen...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

