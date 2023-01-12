ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie recalled

By Steven Masso
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iril9_0kCZS9wg00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FDA and H-E-B announced the recall of H-E-B’s Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies.

Ameripack Foods LLC, based in Hughes Springs, issued the recall for 967 pounds of brownies due to undeclared soy and egg, a news release from H-E-B stated.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the release stated.

According to H-E-B, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that trays of the brownies were mislabeled as Sopapilla Cheesecake.

The grocery store said there have been no injuries or illnesses reported.

Those who have purchased the product are asked to discontinue use immediately and return it to the nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

The UPC description is labeled as “Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13 oz” with the following UPC number: 4122077413

Those with questions are asked to contact Ameripack Foods LLC at (903) 296-8206.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy