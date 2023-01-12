Jahairah Arnoux made the most of her final opportunities at the free throw line and, in turn, lifted the Malverne girls’ basketball team into unfamiliar territory. Arnoux hit all four of her foul shots in overtime, including the go-ahead basket with just over a minute left, as Malverne moved to .500 on both the season and in conference play with a thrilling 47-44 home win over East Rockaway last Friday night.

MALVERNE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO