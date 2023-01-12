Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream
Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
Herald Community Newspapers
Inwood man wanted for murder arrested in North Lawrence
An Inwood man sought for attempted murder in Nassau County was arrested for assault in North Lawrence on Jan. 13. At 7:33 a.m. that Friday, Raquan Howard, of Bayview Avenue, was inside the Target on Rockaway Turnpike, when police saw him at the self-checkout register and went to arrest Howard.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook thrives with family vibe
Lynbrook girls’ basketball isn’t wearing its school’s name on the front of its warmup shirts. The three senior captains, Caityblu Cavassa, Tyla Vuotto, and Kaelyn O’Brien had a better idea that underscored what this 2022-23 team is all about. “We don’t have Lynbrook on the front...
Herald Community Newspapers
Surging Malverne reaches .500
Jahairah Arnoux made the most of her final opportunities at the free throw line and, in turn, lifted the Malverne girls’ basketball team into unfamiliar territory. Arnoux hit all four of her foul shots in overtime, including the go-ahead basket with just over a minute left, as Malverne moved to .500 on both the season and in conference play with a thrilling 47-44 home win over East Rockaway last Friday night.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh tackles rugged slate
The Wantagh girls’ basketball team has been plenty battle tested early in the 2022-23 season. Longtime Warriors’ head coach Stan Bujacich pieced together a grueling non-conference slate in December in hopes of preparing his team for critical league games down the stretch. While the offense has struggled at times versus tough competition, a strong commitment to team defense kept Wantagh competitive versus some of Nassau County’s top teams during a December schedule that featured mostly non-league games.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Central looks to keep pace
After winning just three games last winter, the Valley Stream Central boys' basketball team has already surpassed that total this season (five) with just under a month left to play. The Eagles are looking to keep pace in a strong conference as they also build towards the future. They have...
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore ups conference win streak
Many other coaches would’ve left point guard Kylee Colbert in the game to see if the senior could make North Shore history. Colbert was closing in on the school’s first-ever quadruple-double last Friday against Island Trees. Not Keith Freund, the Vikings girls' basketball head coach. Freund is vying...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett tops Carey for second straight win
Coming off its first victory of the season following 11 losses out of the gate, youthful Hewlett put together another strong defensive effort Friday and had four double-digit scorers in a convincing 59-31 victory at Carey in a Nassau Conference A3 boys’ basketball matchup. The Bulldogs trailed just once...
