Guthrie County Supervisors vote to not rescind a motion on approving the Board Chairman

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors on Thursday voted 3 to 2 to not rescind a motion passed at the January 3 meeting to approve the Board of Supervisors Chairman.

The accusation is that the Board Chairman, Brian Johnson, violated the open meetings law before he was sworn in. Tensions were high between Supervisor Mike Dickson and Chairman Johnson regarding the accusation.

Dickson accuses Johnson of meeting with two other board members after he was sworn in and provided copies of text messages between him and Johnson to the board.

Johnson said all three of the Supervisors could swear in the court of law that they never had a meeting or phone call together.

Again, that motion failed.

In other action, the Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to approve a motion to rescind the motion passed at the last meeting on the appointment of trustees. Supervisor Mike Dickson made the motion.

Supervisor Maggie Armstrong suggested that they start the process of finding these trustees sooner than when the term is over.

The Supervisors voted 3 to 2 to not rescind the motion passed at the January 5 meeting on a motion to approve annual appointments en block. Supervisor Mike Dickson also made this motion.

Board Chairman Brian Johnson said he doesn’t think sitting at the table in the public forum and trying to decide who is going to sit on what board and where is productive.

Johnson asked the board to stay with the en block calendar and they’ll make sure they publish those names and the board will have ample opportunity to discuss what boards they would like to sit on and names for other boards.

Again, this motion failed.

The Supervisors canceled taking action on rescinding the motion passed at the last meeting on the motion to rescind county official publications.