Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
City of Ellsworth Looking for Citizens to Serve on Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
The City of Ellsworth is seeking community members to volunteer as members of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The comprehensive plan is a guiding blueprint for the City that embodies the values, priorities, and future needs of the community as a whole, while also protecting its history and natural resources. The plan will cover future land use, zoning, expansion of utilities, economic development, transportation, housing, and regional coordination.
Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth
In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
Mei Mei Is the SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week
Do you have any room in your home and heart for Mei Mei?. Mei Mei is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a tuxedo-type coat pattern with a black base and white markings on her face and chest. She came to the SPCA of Hancock County at the end of December from the stray holding facility.
7th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser at Ellsworth High School January 12th
For the 1st time since 2019, the Empty Bowls Fundraiser will be held at Ellsworth High School from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th in the Cafeteria. Admission is $20.00 per person and that gets you a hand-thrown bowl and a meal. Kids under 10 are free, but they don't receive a take-home bowl.
Island Teachers Give Back to Community
Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
5-Year-Old Girl Applies to Town of Lamoine to Keep Unicorn
You probably know that we have two Great Danes. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wants a unicorn, and her birthday is coming up in February. Now you can just imagine the conversation happening at the Hamor household. "Mom, I want a unicorn for my birthday!" Mom replied, "Well, you'll have to check...
Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup – January 2023
Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library every other Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees and Town Staff Members. On...
Free Narcan Training in Southwest Harbor on Saturday January 28
Circle your calendar! On Saturday January 28th the Southwest Harbor Public Library will be hosting a FREE NARCAN training for the public from 10:30 to 11:30 in the morning. The event is hosted by the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service and will be conducted by John Lennon from the Bar Harbor Fire Department. John will offer a NARCAN training session for the public to learn about opiate overdoses and NARCAN administration.
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Significant Ice and Sleet Forecast for Downeast Maine through Monday Evening
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency along with the National Weather Service are warning of a significant ice and sleet storm Sunday night into Monday evening. They are warning of power/cable outages as a result of downed lines and branches, extremely poor road conditions, all due to up to 3/4 –inch of ice and gusting winds.
Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle
On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
1st Baby Born at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is a Boy!
Congratulations to Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, the proud parents of the 1st baby born in 2023 at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. Owen Lawrence was born at 8:06 a.m. on January 3rd, 2023 and weighed in at 9 pounds 5 ounces. The Birthing Department at Maine Coast...
Waffle Truck Coming to Ellsworth
I know it's January but with the news that a Waffle Truck is coming to Ellsworth, summer can't get here fast enough!. Kate Kennedy is a U.S. History teacher at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. She's also the owner of Waffle ME, and she's bringing her food truck serving gourmet Belgian Waffles to Ellsworth this summer!
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
Ellsworth Competition Cheerleaders Perform [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Game the Ellsworth Competition Cheerleaders gave the packed Katsiaficas Gymnasium a sneak-peek at their routine. The Big East Cheering Championships will be held this Saturday, January 21st at Ellsworth High School at 1 p.m. Check out the photos!
9th Annual Tremont Fire Department Polar Plunge Sunday January 1
Ready to get the blood pumping? Want to start the New Year off with a cold dip into the Atlantic Ocean? For the 9th year in a row, the Tremont Fire Department will be hosting their Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor on January 1st. This year's event takes place at 10 a.m.
Ellsworth Boys Basketball Hosts Foxcroft Academy – Tuesday January 17
The Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team hosts the Foxcroft Academy Ponies, Tuesday night, January 17th with a special start time at 6:30 p.m. Hopefully Katsiaficas Gymnasium is packed as Chance Mercier goes for his 1000th point, starting the day at 994, needing just 6 to hit this major accomplishment. The...
Ellsworth Beats Foxcroft Academy as Mercier Scores 1000th Point 72-62 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Eagles remained undefeated, beating the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 72-62, on Tuesday, January 17th on a night that Chance Mercier became the 12th player in Ellsworth Eagles history to score 1000 points. Mercier entered the game with 994 needing 6 points to 1000. With 1:11 remaining in the 1st...
