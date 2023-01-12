Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO