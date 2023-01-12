ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

City of Ellsworth Looking for Citizens to Serve on Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

The City of Ellsworth is seeking community members to volunteer as members of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The comprehensive plan is a guiding blueprint for the City that embodies the values, priorities, and future needs of the community as a whole, while also protecting its history and natural resources. The plan will cover future land use, zoning, expansion of utilities, economic development, transportation, housing, and regional coordination.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth

In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Island Teachers Give Back to Community

Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Free Narcan Training in Southwest Harbor on Saturday January 28

Circle your calendar! On Saturday January 28th the Southwest Harbor Public Library will be hosting a FREE NARCAN training for the public from 10:30 to 11:30 in the morning. The event is hosted by the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service and will be conducted by John Lennon from the Bar Harbor Fire Department. John will offer a NARCAN training session for the public to learn about opiate overdoses and NARCAN administration.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle

On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
FRANKLIN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Waffle Truck Coming to Ellsworth

I know it's January but with the news that a Waffle Truck is coming to Ellsworth, summer can't get here fast enough!. Kate Kennedy is a U.S. History teacher at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. She's also the owner of Waffle ME, and she's bringing her food truck serving gourmet Belgian Waffles to Ellsworth this summer!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Competition Cheerleaders Perform [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Game the Ellsworth Competition Cheerleaders gave the packed Katsiaficas Gymnasium a sneak-peek at their routine. The Big East Cheering Championships will be held this Saturday, January 21st at Ellsworth High School at 1 p.m. Check out the photos!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy