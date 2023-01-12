Read full article on original website
Onward State
Potential Candidates For Penn State Football’s Next Wide Receivers Coach
Less than a week before Penn State football’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, head coach James Franklin told reporters that he was “hopeful that [he would] retain the majority, if not all, of the staff” heading into the offseason. After Franklin promoted running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider...
Onward State
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry Ahead Of Wisconsin
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the team’s road matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 17. The team talked about the importance of having a break, conference competition, staying focused, and...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Unveils Gray Alternate Uniform
Penn State men’s basketball released a new gray alternate jersey ahead of a Big Ten road matchup against Wisconsin. The team will debut the new look tonight, January 17, in its game against the Badgers. The new look is similar to the blue home alternate from earlier this season....
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 63-60
Penn State men’s basketball (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) failed to overcome Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), falling 63-60 on the road. The Nittany Lions have still yet to win at the Kohl Center in Wisconsin, going 0-19 since the stadium opened in 1998. Jalen Pickett led the way with...
Onward State
Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey
Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Unveils Alternate Uniform For Annual Wear White Game
Penn State men’s hockey released a new alternate uniform for the “Wear White” game this Saturday against Notre Dame. The team teased the new look by posting a video that shows a look at the uniform, which includes navy helmets, white gloves, and an alternate logo on the shoulder.
Onward State
Sean Clifford’s Limitless NIL Company To Host Event Benefitting THON January 22
Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s Limitless NIL company will host a “Limitless Hope” event benefitting THON from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, at C3 Sports. Limitless is partnering with THON org Atlas for this event. Atlas is a special interests organization that...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech In Rec Hall
Everyone knows the story of former President Bill Clinton mixing flavors at the Creamery and visits from other former presidents including Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush. However, few Penn Staters know that another famous political leader — Martin Luther King Jr. — visited the university in 1965.
Onward State
Happy Valley Comic & Collectibles Convention Set For February 25 & 26
The Happy Valley Comic and Collectibles Convention (HVC3) will return to State College on February 25 and 26 at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. The event...
