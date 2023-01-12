ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry Ahead Of Wisconsin

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the team’s road matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 17. The team talked about the importance of having a break, conference competition, staying focused, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Unveils Gray Alternate Uniform

Penn State men’s basketball released a new gray alternate jersey ahead of a Big Ten road matchup against Wisconsin. The team will debut the new look tonight, January 17, in its game against the Badgers. The new look is similar to the blue home alternate from earlier this season....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 63-60

Penn State men’s basketball (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) failed to overcome Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), falling 63-60 on the road. The Nittany Lions have still yet to win at the Kohl Center in Wisconsin, going 0-19 since the stadium opened in 1998. Jalen Pickett led the way with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey

Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State History Lesson: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech In Rec Hall

Everyone knows the story of former President Bill Clinton mixing flavors at the Creamery and visits from other former presidents including Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush. However, few Penn Staters know that another famous political leader — Martin Luther King Jr. — visited the university in 1965.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy