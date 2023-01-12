New research quantifies how much very hot temperatures restrict outdoor activity in China

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Phys.org
Humans plunder the periodic table while turning blind eye to the risks of doing so, say researchers
For millions of years, nature has basically been getting by with just a few elements from the periodic table. Carbon, calcium, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, sulfur, magnesium and potassium are the building blocks of almost all life on our planet (tree trunks, leaves, hairs, teeth, etc). However, to build the world of humans—including cities, health care products, railways, airplanes and their engines, computers, smartphones, and more—many more chemical elements are needed.
Phys.org
Increased atmospheric dust is masking greenhouse gases' warming effect, finds study
A new study shows that global atmospheric dust—microscopic airborne particles from desert dust storms—has a slight overall cooling effect on the planet that has hidden the full amount of warming caused by greenhouse gases. The UCLA research, published today in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, found that the...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Phys.org
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature
New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn't inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery and climate and ocean records to obtain the most detailed understanding yet of how the...
Phys.org
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...
Phys.org
Climate change likely to uproot more Amazon trees
Tropical forests are crucial for sucking up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. But they're also subject to intense storms that can cause "windthrow"—the uprooting or breaking of trees. These downed trees decompose, potentially turning a forest from a carbon sink into a carbon source. A new study finds that...
Phys.org
Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane
French food giant Danone said Tuesday it would slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, vowing to change the way the cows it uses are raised and milked. Methane is responsible for roughly 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures to date. It is released from the oil and gas, waste and agriculture sectors as well as through natural processes.
Phys.org
COVID calculations reveal solution to 30-year-old computer science problem
During the pandemic, many people became amateur mathematicians. How quickly would the number of hospitalized patients rise, and when would herd immunity be achieved? Professional mathematicians were challenged as well, and a researcher at University of Copenhagen became inspired to solve a 30-year-old problem in computer science. The breakthrough has just been published in the Journal of the Association for Computing Machinery.
Phys.org
Newly discovered green comet expected to whiz by Earth
A rare, recently discovered comet with a greenish tint is expected to whiz by Earth over the next few weeks, but sky gazers may need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. "It will be going past the constellation Corona Borealis just before sunrise here in Toronto with Feb. 1st being the best day to view it," says York University Assistant Professor Elaina Hyde, director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory in the Faculty of Science. "The Allan I. Carswell Observatory plans to target this interesting object with our one-meter telescope."
Phys.org
Our future climate depends partly on soil microbes—but how are they affected by climate change?
The largest terrestrial carbon sink on Earth is the planet's soil. One of the big fears is that a warming planet will liberate significant portions of the soil's carbon, turning it into carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, and so further accelerate the pace of planetary warming. A key player in this...
Phys.org
What are the causes of climate change? Why scientists say humans are to blame
Scientists around the world are striving to learn more about how rising average temperatures worldwide influence the weather. They say it's increasingly likely that climate change is making weather events more intense, more frequent or of longer duration. It's punching up temperatures in heat waves and adding some percentage of...
Phys.org
To predict environmental changes, researchers create a new generation of wireless sensor networks
The "internet of things," a growing web of interconnected devices—constituting everything from smart bulbs to warehouse robots—is posited as a central pillar of the "fourth industrial revolution" because of how drastically it improves connectivity and information sharing. Now imagine that web expanding beyond buildings and into the landscape,...
Phys.org
Native eastern fence lizards change their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants
An eastern fence lizard basking in the sun feels a small red ant walk over its back. Not hungry, it ignores the insect. Soon there are lots of ants crawling up its legs, biting the scales that usually protect it and inserting their stingers in its soft underlying flesh. Not...
Phys.org
Farming in South Africa: 6 things that need urgent attention in 2023
South Africa's agriculture remains an important sector of the economy and holds great potential to reduce poverty. It's also central to the political economy of the country, as evident in the governing African National Congress's (ANC) recent policy documents. The ANC acknowledges that agriculture "holds the potential to uplift many...
Phys.org
Ancient chimeras were suction feeders, not shell crushers, new research shows
A rare three-dimensional fossil of an ancient chimera has revealed new clues about the diversity of these creatures in the Carboniferous period, some 300 million years ago. Research led by the Muséum national d'histoire naturelle (MNHN) and the University of Birmingham has shown that an ancient relative of chimeras—jawed vertebrates that are related to sharks and rays—fed by sucking in prey animals underwater.
Phys.org
Kenya's Rift Valley lakes are rising, putting thousands at risk. We now know why
The East African Rift Valley sits between the Afar Triangle in Ethiopia and Mozambique. Within it lie a series of freshwater and alkaline lakes organized like a string of pearls. The Kenyan lakes in the Rift have witnessed significant water level increases. Recent increases in lake areas range from 21%...
Phys.org
Lab develops new method for on-chip generation of single photon
As buzz grows ever louder over the future of quantum, researchers everywhere are working overtime to discover how best to unlock the promise of super-positioned, entangled, tunneling or otherwise ready-for-primetime quantum particles, the ability of which to occur in two states at once could vastly expand power and efficiency in many applications.
Phys.org
Milk consumption increased ancient human body size, finds study
A new study led by Western biological anthropology professor Jay Stock, suggests that milk consumption in some regions between 7,000 and 2,000 years ago led to an increase in human body mass and stature. This ran counter to trends in body size experienced elsewhere in the world. This size increase is found in regions where there was evolution for higher frequencies of genes that allow humans to produce enzymes to digest milk into adulthood—called lactase persistence.
Phys.org
Sandia work at the heart of next-generation nuclear reactor
A team of Sandia National Laboratories researchers working on the reactor at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility is testing materials to make the next generation of fusion reactors, in the quest to develop more carbon-free energy sources. These magnetic confinement fusion reactors, called tokamaks, use magnetic fields to shape plasma...
Comments / 0