New research quantifies how much very hot temperatures restrict outdoor activity in China

A rare, recently discovered comet with a greenish tint is expected to whiz by Earth over the next few weeks, but sky gazers may need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. "It will be going past the constellation Corona Borealis just before sunrise here in Toronto with Feb. 1st being the best day to view it," says York University Assistant Professor Elaina Hyde, director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory in the Faculty of Science. "The Allan I. Carswell Observatory plans to target this interesting object with our one-meter telescope."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO